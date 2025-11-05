A new hub for maritime engineering and innovation will open at the Australian Maritime College’s Launceston campus, part of the University of Tasmania, in early 2026.

Established in partnership with ASSIST Maritime, the Maritime Sustainment Infrastructure Engineering R&D Hub will bring researchers, industry and government together to address ship maintenance, technology development and workforce training across Australia’s sustainment shipyard network.

Operating as a national centre for applied research, training and technology development, the hub will focus on shipyard modernisation, digitalisation and operational efficiency, testing and validating advanced systems, materials and digital solutions intended to boost the efficiency, safety and reliability of ship repair and maintenance operations.

“The partnership marks a major step in aligning maritime research with industry delivery,” said Mal Wise, Principal of the Australian Maritime College. “Together, AMC and ASSIST Maritime are creating a space where innovation turns research into real-world capability – strengthening Australia’s maritime sustainment and industrial resilience.”

Simon Butler, Chairman, ASSIST Maritime, said the hub highlights the link between research excellence and sovereign industrial capability. “Across the industry, sustainment infrastructure has lagged advances in modern vessel design, contributing to higher costs, safety concerns, and reduced fleet availability. Working with AMC, we aim to close that gap – testing new systems and materials, advancing digital tools, and establishing standardised approaches that transform how Australia maintains maritime capability.”

ASSIST Maritime will locate a dedicated team in Launceston, creating high-value engineering, research and technical roles and opening new opportunities for Tasmanian suppliers and SMEs to participate in the national sustainment effort. The hub will form part of a broader ASSIST Maritime initiative that proposes a national programme to drive innovation and standardisation across Australia’s sustainment shipyard network.

The facility is scheduled to commence operations in early 2026, with collaborative research programmes launching shortly thereafter. Officials say the hub will serve as a focal point to accelerate improvements across Australia’s maritime infrastructure and to better match sustainment capability with advances in vessel design and technology.