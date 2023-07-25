ManuFutures 2 expands Geelong’s manufacturing credentials

Minister for manufacturing sovereignty Ben Carroll visited Deakin University’s Waurn Ponds campus today to open ManuFutures 2 – a hub for accelerating innovations in manufacturing where local businesses can work together with university researchers to develop, field test and manufacture new products.

The new facility, which received $10 million in funding from the Victorian State Government, is an extension to the original ManuFutures hub which opened in 2018. It has since produced innovations such as the world’s lightest and strongest carbon fibre road bike wheels and smart sensors to improve water management on farms.

Through ManuFutures 2, businesses can access product engineering services, incubator programs and spaces for training and industry collaboration. Organisations already set up in the hub include a paint recycling initiative Paintback, textile and coating technologies manufacturer Xefco and lithium sulfur battery producer Li-S.

Victoria’s $33 billion manufacturing industry is made up of around 24,000 businesses, supporting more than 250,000 jobs, and providing around 30 per cent of Australia’s manufacturing output.

Supporting ManuFutures 2 is one of many Government initiatives aimed at boosting the state’s international reputation as a destination for manufacturing investment, research and global talent, including through investments in Victoria’s higher education sector to provide world-class vocational training.

Through the 2023/24 Budget, the Government is investing in local R&D capabilities and advanced manufacturers with the new $15 million Made in Victoria – Industry R&D Infrastructure Fund and the $20 million Manufacturing and Industry Sovereignty Fund.

“Victoria is the advanced manufacturing capital of Australia and the expansion of ManuFutures will help local businesses to innovate and create jobs,” Carroll said.

Minister for Higher Education Gayle Tierney said, “We’re supporting Victorian businesses to build their links with university researchers to help them create innovative products that they can take to the world.”

Deakin University vice-chancellor Professor Iain Martin said, “First established in 2018, ManuFutures showcases Deakin’s commitment to building Australia’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and creating a skilled local manufacturing workforce for the future.”