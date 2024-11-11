Manufacturing of G Class Trams underway in VIC

Image: jamesteohart/stock.adobe.com

The manufacturing of Melbourne’s first G Class Trams is underway which is set to support more than a thousand local jobs on the journey of building a better experience for passengers on the world’s biggest tram network.

The new trams are being built with at least 65 per cent local content and will support up to 1,900 local jobs across manufacturing, construction and the supply chain.

Minister for Public and Active Transport Gabrielle Williams today visited Alstom’s factory in Dandenong to announce the start of major works on the Next Generation Trams Project.

“Our next-generation G Class trams will deliver more comfortable, accessible and energy-efficient journeys – developed with, built by, and made for Victorians,” said Williams.

“This exciting project will make Melbourne’s iconic tram network even better, while supporting hundreds of skilled jobs and keeping critical manufacturing skills and capability in Victoria.”

Backed by a $1.85 billion investment by the Victorian Government, the project is delivering 100 low floor trams, along with a new tram maintenance and stabling facility in Maidstone.

The G Class trams will be more accessible and have more space, accommodating 150 passengers – which is about double the capacity of current high floor trams on the network.

The new tram has been developed and refined following extensive consultation with representatives from accessibility and technical groups, passengers and tram drivers.

The three section, 25 metre long G class trams will feature more doors, handrails and improvements to displays and passenger information.

G Class trams are also being built to be more sustainable – featuring on-board energy storage to capture energy from braking and limit electricity usage at peak times.

The first G Class trams are expected to begin testing on the network in 2025, before taking passengers on Routes 57, 59 and 82 in Melbourne’s west.

Accessibility improvements across Victoria’s public transport network have also been delivered, including 98 accessible tram stops and more than 80 new or upgraded train stations.