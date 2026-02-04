In the debut episode of Manufacturing Matters, Manufacturers’ Monthly editor Jack Lloyd speaks with Dr Matthew Tetlow, CEO of satellite manufacturer Inovor Technologies, about how advanced manufacturing is underpinning Australia’s growing role in the global space sector.

From sovereign capability to scaling complex space hardware locally, the conversation explores why Australia is better positioned than many realise – and what needs to happen next to turn ambition into sustained industrial capability.

This episode marks the first instalment of Manufacturing Matters, a new podcast examining the people, technologies and ideas shaping Australian manufacturing.

View the full podcast wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/manufacturing-matters/id1874442991

YouTube – https://youtu.be/_3B0LXneSKw