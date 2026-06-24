As a worker or employer working in manufacturing, you may be interested to know where many of the musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) occur due to hazardous manual handling.

The below diagram shows the most common injuries in manufacturing related to hazardous manual handling, as shown by injury claims.

35 per cent of the injuries were to a person’s back.

20 per cent of the injuries were to a person’s shoulder.

7 per cent of the injuries were to a person’s forearm / wrist.

7 per cent of the injuries were to a person’s knee.

7 per cent of the injuries were to a person’s arm.

6 per cent of the injuries were to a person’s abdomen / pelvis.

5 per cent of the injuries were to a person’s hand / fingers.

If you’re after more practical tools to prevent MSDs, improve safety, and support a more productive workplace, register for Manual handling basics today.

Register now for Manual handling basics

Manual handling basics is a free online workshop helping Victorian small to medium workplaces prevent MSDs.”