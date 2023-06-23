The Manufacturing Industry Skills Alliance, the Jobs and Skills Council for the manufacturing industry, has appointed Rosalie Staggard as executive manager for workforce planning and training products.

Staggard will be responsible for identifying key workforce challenges and gaps in evidence and existing workforce strategies. She will lead research, analysis, workforce planning and training product development.

Workforce planning is essential for Jobs and Skills Councils in supporting the development of a skilled and productive workforce and ensuring that the needs of industry and learners are being met.

By identifying future skills needs, meeting industry demands, supporting economic growth, and ensuring efficient use of resources, the Manufacturing Alliance will help create a workforce that is well-positioned for success in the 21st-century economy.

Manufacturing Industry Skills Alliance’s CEO Sharon Robertson said, “It’s great to have Rosalie on board as we gear up to support workforce development for the manufacturing sector.

“She brings a wealth of expertise in skills solutions, training package stewardship and product development. Her first task will be to lead the development and implementation of a comprehensive workforce plan for the Australian manufacturing industry.”

Staggard’s most recent position was as senior manager industry partnerships with the Victorian Government Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions, where projects included the Clean Economy Workforce Strategy and development of the Victorian Skill Response framework that focuses on the creation of strategic skill responses to critical workforce and skilling shortages.

About the Manufacturing Industry Skills Alliance

The Manufacturing Industry Skills Alliance is an industry-owned and industry-led organisation at the forefront of supporting the development of skilled workforces that enable modern manufacturing and associated industries to succeed.

It works with stakeholders across Australia including employers, unions, educators, learners and governments to build a skilled workforce for now and for the future.

Its predecessor, IBSA Group, was part of the vocational education and training sector for 20 years including being a Skills Service Organisation for the manufacturing industry.