Manufacturing Growth Program recipients announced

The Victorian Government is providing grants to 14 small and medium-sized manufacturing businesses through the Made in Victoria – Manufacturing Growth Program.
The manufacturers will share in $3.2 million of funding, with the program providing grants of up to $250,000 to support them to introduce advanced technology, boost productivity, improve global competitiveness and create new jobs.
The co-funded projects involve investments of more than $16 million in total and are set to create 138 new jobs across the state. The businesses operate in a variety of manufacturing sectors including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, mining, construction technologies, and machinery and equipment.
The following businesses have been awarded a grant under the Made in Victoria – Manufacturing Growth Program:
|Recipient
|Location
|Advatek Lighting
|Mulgrave
|ARV Chassis and Trailers
|Somerton
|Aurora Construction Materials
|Beveridge
|Cop-A-Mate Products
|Campbellfield
|Doogood Powder Coating
|Doveton
|Extel Technologies
|Mount Waverley
|Felton Grimwade & Bosistos
|Kurraca
|Lepol Metal Work
|Mordialloc
|Makbak
|Murrumbeena
|Multipanel
|Carrum Downs
|Not a Trace Foods
|Mordialloc
|Omega Manufacturing Group
|Wodonga
|Raizer Campers
|Goornong
|Total Precision
|Bayswater North