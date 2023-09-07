Manufacturing Growth Program recipients announced

The Victorian Government is providing grants to 14 small and medium-sized manufacturing businesses through the Made in Victoria – Manufacturing Growth Program.

The manufacturers will share in $3.2 million of funding, with the program providing grants of up to $250,000 to support them to introduce advanced technology, boost productivity, improve global competitiveness and create new jobs.

The co-funded projects involve investments of more than $16 million in total and are set to create 138 new jobs across the state. The businesses operate in a variety of manufacturing sectors including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, mining, construction technologies, and machinery and equipment.

The following businesses have been awarded a grant under the Made in Victoria – Manufacturing Growth Program: