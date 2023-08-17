Manufacturing finalists announced for AWSBCA 2023

From thousands of entrants from right across the nation, just ten have made the Manufacturing Finalists List of the 2023 Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards (AWSBCA).

The only national annual awards programme of its kind created specifically to shine a spotlight on the rising economic and social contributions of women in small business – spanning all capital cities as well as rural, regional and suburban towns – the Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards is arguably the most diverse in terms of the breadth of represented industries and sectors.

Now in its second consecutive year, the 2023 Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards features more than 65 categories, judged by an independent panel of representatives who have relevant experience or an understanding of the operations of small businesses.

Among this year’s most competitive categories, Manufacturing is proving one of the most challenging categories to judge, says Steve Loe, Awards founder and managing director of Precedent Productions, which coordinates the Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards.

“The quantity and quality of entrants in the Manufacturing category in particular is truly remarkable and so the ultimate selection of this year’s finalists has by no means been an easy feat.

“When the Champion Judges evaluate entries, they consider all aspects of a small business: its strategies, innovative initiatives, customer service, vision, growth, charitable and community support – to name but some of the judging criteria.

“We’re simply blown-away by the incredibly high calibre of Australia’s female-led small businesses and – while it’s certainly a welcome challenge – the next round of judging is bound to be even more challenging, as we continue to nut-through the 10 impressive finalists to reach one category winner,” adds Mr Loe.

The ten Manufacturing category finalists are: Actwell Lighting (NSW), Carasel Towbars (NSW), Clover Fields (NSW), Fempro Armour (QLD), Freeze Dry Manufacturing Australia (VIC), Karu Distillery (NSW), Kurrajong Kitchen (NSW), Malocchio Group (VIC), Mountain Culture (NSW) and Ohgigi (VIC).

In addition to honouring business category winners, the 2023 Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards also showcases the achievements of four individual category winners – Young Small Business Champion Woman Entrepreneur (aged 30 and younger), Small Business Champion Woman Entrepreneur (aged over 30), Australian Small Business Champion Influential Woman and Australian Small Business Champion Icon.

“The success of female-led small businesses in this country is absolutely on the rise, especially during the past decade and even during the current challenging economic climate,” says Steve Loe.

“Since our inception more than 40 years ago, Precedent Productions continues to present a multitude of state and national award programmes, so we’re generally in-tune with the country’s best performing business operators.

“We simply could not look past the spiking number of female small business trailblazers – such as this year’s Manufacturing category finalists – and so deemed it only appropriate to present a standalone awards programme that really celebrates our nation’s women in small business,” adds Mr Loe.

Free-of-charge, entries closed on 21 July and the 2023 Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards is sponsored by Nine Plus, CUB, NOVA Employment, Castaway Forecasting, Xcllusive Business Sales and Big Clean.

Winners of the 2023 Australian Women’s Small Business Champion Awards will be announced on Saturday 23 September at National Presentation Evening Gala Event.

With a mounting reputation as the ‘Logies’ of small business, the red-carpet event will be hosted by accomplished journalist and popular broadcaster, Deborah Knight, at the newly-built Western Sydney Conference Centre at Penrith in NSW.

For more information including a full list of the 2023 finalists, visit: womensbusinesschampions.com.au.