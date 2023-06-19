Manufacturing co-investment program drives jobs and growth in NT

The Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund (AMEF) is set to create up to 100 new manufacturing jobs and generate up to $35 million in the Northern Territory’s economy over the next three years.

The $7.5 million dollar AMEF launched in 2021, with co-investment awarded to six projects in Darwin, Alice Springs and Katherine so far – representing a combined commitment of $11.8 million to growing the Territory’s manufacturing ecosystem and a return on investment of 15:1.

The strategic partnership was formed between the Territory Government and the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC), to identify the Territory’s manufacturing capability, strategic opportunities and local companies to co-invest in.

The goal was to commercialise local innovation and increase the region’s self-sufficiency while growing skills, jobs and revenue.

Every project co-funded under the AMEF requires at least two collaborators – those being a business, manufacturer, supplier, or researcher – with at least one of the entities being Northern Territory based with Territory Government fund matched dollar for dollar.

Projects awarded through the AMEF include Corrosion Instruments, Diverseco, AirTip, Arctic Installations, Katherine Joinery and Steeline GRP.

With $5.2 million remaining in the AMEF, new applications are welcomed.

Ongoing engagement with Territory-based manufacturers has also contributed to the growth in manufacturing activity in the Northern Territory.

AMGC representatives have conducted over 320 in-person industry visits, 85 industry or business association briefings, 65 interstate manufacturer meetings and 20 events spanning the entire Top End over the last 18 months.

Minister for advanced manufacturing Nicole Manison said, “Just two years since the launch of our partnership with AMGC, the AMEF has helped grow the Territory’s understanding of manufacturing, supported businesses across Darwin, Katherine and Alice Springs to expand their capabilities and create local advanced manufacturing jobs.

“We’ve backed six projects that together will create 100 new highly-skilled jobs and generate $35 million in the Territory economy over the next three years, a brilliant return on investment.

“With $5.2 million remaining in the AMEF, we look forward to welcoming new applications to continue diversifying our local economy and grow highly skilled, resilient Territory first job opportunities.”

NT AMGC Director Charmaine Phillips said, “There is so much latent manufacturing potential in the Northern Territory and the role of AMGC is about unlocking that potential through a suite of activities, from knocking on every manufacturer’s door to exposing the industry to best practices or helping fund projects that will generate jobs and an economic return to Territorians.”

AMGC managing director Dr Jens Goennemann said, “From the outset, it was evident that the Northern Territory Government were not seeking a flash in the pan program, they understood that any investment into growing the impact of manufacturing in the region needed to be long-lasting and truly transformative, hence they engaged AMGC to support their aims.

“The AMEF is more than just funding, together the NT Government and AMGC are engaging with the regions’ manufacturers, encouraging collaboration, championing advancement and unlocking latent potential.

“Programs like this only succeed when you have long-term and committed partners like the Territory Government. They are certainly a case study other jurisdictions in Australia could take a lead from.”