Manufacturing a solution for sleep disorders

ResMed’s latest CPAP device, the AirSense 11, is the company’s most innovative device to date. Images: Resmed

From modest origins in Sydney, ResMed has grown into a company that specialises in non-invasive technology solutions that improve sleep health worldwide. Jack Lloyd writes.

Founded 35 years ago in Sydney, ResMed is a technology manufacturer focused on improving sleep health and reducing the effects of respiratory disorders such as obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) and COPD. The company’s products are designed to encourage ventilation by advancing diagnosis, treatment, and management of sleep-disordered breathing.

“ResMed’s cloud-connected devices and digital health solutions transform care to help people stay out of hospitals and live better lives in the comfort of the home,” said global manufacturing principal automation engineer at ResMed, Brock Dominish.

For the last 13 years, Dominish has witnessed the company evolve its capabilities to deliver solutions in over 140 countries.

“ResMed currently operates in over 140 countries globally with manufacturing centres in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, the USA, China and France,” said Dominish.

Yet, the company was not always wide-reaching, with ResMed’s initial product being created in 1981 when professor Colin Sullivan developed the first Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Device (CPAP) at the University of Sydney. Sullivan then took the system – which targeted OSA specifically – to Dr. Peter Farrell, who, in 1989, would acquire and commercialise a CPAP prototype in Sydney.

“Dr. Peter Farrell founded the company to bring the life-changing technology developed by Dr. Colin Sullivan at the University of Sydney to the world,” said Dominish.

“Together, they turned groundbreaking research into a thriving industry. From humble beginnings, ResMed has grown into a company that impacts millions of lives worldwide.”

Now, ResMed is thriving globally by producing CPAP masks, machines and in-home life support ventilators that offer a safer treatment than surgery, which comes with inherent risks.

“Sleep health and people’s well-being are at the very core of our mission and the products we create,” said Dominish.

Products targeted at optimising sleep health

ResMed’s main offering remains the CPAP products that target the treatment of the OSA. This sleep disorder is experienced by over one billion people globally, according to the National Centre of Biotechnology Information in the US.

“It occurs when the upper airway becomes blocked during sleep, essentially suffocating the sufferer and causing them to wake up throughout the night,” he said.

Dominish said that ResMed’s CPAP machines, masks and anti-snoring mouthpieces function by generating gentle air pressure delivered to the patient through a tube.

“This positive pressure prevents the upper airway from collapsing during sleep, enabling steady breathing, restful sleep, and can lead to a better quality of life,” said Dominish.

These systems have consistently evolved since their creation in 1989, including the addition of software compatibility to provide a holistic approach to care.

“Our devices are paired with software that helps both clinicians and patients monitor sleep health,” said Dominish.

ResMed’s latest CPAP device is the company’s most innovative to date, as the AirSense 11 can sync with a virtual Personal Therapy Assistant and make wireless upgrades.

“The ResMed AirSense 11 AutoSet is designed to enhance user experience and therapy adherence,” said Dominish.

Dominish also made note of ResMed’s AirTouch N30i, a CPAP nasal mask that offers a design that “feels as gentle and cozy as your favourite pyjamas.”

“The company’s first nasal mask features our new ComfiSoft cushion to help provide a comfortable CPAP experience,” he said.

ResMed also manufactures one of the smallest CPAP devices in the world – the ResMed AirMini – which is suitable for travelling or spending nights away from home.

“Whether you’re camping in the Australian outback or flying home after a work trip, this compact machine offers therapy, waterless humidification and convenient control,” said Dominish.

The response to these products from both the medical community and consumers is something of which Dominish and ResMed are proud.

“Healthcare professionals recognise our solutions as transformative,” he said.

“From consumers, we hear incredible stories about how our products have significantly improved their quality of life. Whether it is better sleep, increased energy, or the ability to live more independently.”

Manufacturing capability and trials

Despite a global presence, ResMed continues to manufacture many products in its 30-acre innovation and manufacturing centre in Bella Vista, Sydney. The facility is supported by around 600 manufacturing staff – including operators, engineers, technicians, and administrative personnel – and 700 design staff.

“Our Australian manufacturing capability includes the assembly, testing and packing of CPAP devices as well as life-support ventilators,” said Dominish.

“Fifteen to 20 40-foot containers are shipped weekly to export markets, alongside dozens of trucks for local distribution.”

The company also operates the largest medical-grade liquid silicone rubber moulding facility in the Southern Hemisphere and runs an advanced machining facility to create custom moulding tools for medical devices.

Dominish said within these facilities, ResMed is fortunate to utilise the latest high-tech manufacturing equipment from around the world.

“Our operations include a robust fleet of robotics and automation systems that handle a wide variety of tasks like component testing, part handling, demoulding, inspection, screw driving, assembly, and printing,” he said.

The company complements these automated systems with traditional hand-operated assembly jigs and production lines.

“Combining automation with skilled manual processes ensures efficiency and quality across manufacturing operations,” said Dominish.

This balanced approach continues through ResMed’s quality control protocols that are also maintained by a balance of personnel and automated systems.

“Quality is embedded in every step of the process including design, procurement, incoming parts, production lines and distribution,” said Dominish.

“These measures are integrated into our systems, ensuring that every step is performed, recorded, and traceable.”

Aside from controlling the quality of its products, ResMed has prioritised reducing its environmental footprint across production and the supply chain.

“Guided by our Environmental Management System, we work to reduce our ecological footprint through resource efficiency, waste reduction, and energy management,” said Dominish.

Previous challenges and future ambitions

Despite a global and streamlined manufacturing capability, ResMed still had to overcome challenges. Dominish noted one of these struggles was responding to the global demand for ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced ResMed to ramp up production to 3.5 times its usual capacity.

“This was achieved through agile thinking, leveraging cross-functional teams, mobilising our supply chain, and innovating rapidly to scale production. All while maintaining safety,” said Dominish.

The challenge however continues for the company, who is still constantly evolving to meet the growing demand for its products. Dominish said that to achieve this output, ResMed has standardised its equipment infrastructure across its global manufacturing sites.

“Standardisation allows engineers, technicians, and integrators to seamlessly support and maintain equipment regardless of location,” he said.

This adaptation to market dynamics will continue, as the company starts to embrace digitisation technologies across factories.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) is being integrated into our production processes, with technologies like machine learning and computer vision being explored to optimise operations, predict maintenance needs, and enhance product quality,” he said.

This emphasis on innovation is just one small part of a 2030 ResMed strategy that is centred on growing and differentiating the business; expanding into near and adjacent areas; and leveraging leadership in digital health.

“By 2030, ResMed envisions being at the forefront of personalised and digital healthcare,” said Dominish.

“ResMed’s eventual goal is to empower 500 million lives in 2030.”