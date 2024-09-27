Manufacturers set to benefit from Pilbara solar salt project beginning operations

Image: Stringer Image/stock.adobe.com

The third largest solar salt project in the world has commenced operations in the Pilbara, after BCI Minerals received final approval for its Mardie Salt and Potash Project.

Salt is an essential ingredient in many manufacturing processes, including batteries and solar panels.

“This is a fantastic milestone for the Mardie Project, with approval now given through both the State and Commonwealth governments for operations to commence,” said premier Roger Cook.

“Once the Mardie Project becomes fully operational, WA will be well placed to become a major player on the global stage with one of the world’s largest solar salt projects.”

The uplift in Western Australia’s industrial salt production will support the economic diversification of the Pilbara, and help to establish the State as a global clean energy powerhouse.

Located 80 kilometres south-west of Karratha, the project is capable of producing 5.3 million tonnes of high-quality industrial salt for export to customers around the world.

Construction of the Mardie Project commenced in February 2022 and is now more than halfway complete, with more than $700 million invested to date.

The construction phase of the Project will generate around 750 jobs and, once fully operational, the Mardie Project will support over 140 permanent, full-time jobs.

In recognition of its significance to WA, the Project was granted Lead Agency status by the State Government, helping to streamline approvals.

Operations at the site commenced with the filling of its initial evaporation ponds. Salt will be exported through a new port facility and jetty stretching 2.4 km, which is located at Mardie and managed by the Pilbara Ports Authority.

BCI Minerals will use transhipment services from its jetty which enables direct, efficient, and cost-effective access to key markets by loading ocean-going vessels up to Newcastlemax size.

The first export of high-quality industrial salt is expected to occur in 2027.