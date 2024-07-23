Manufacturers among new carbon capture technology grant recipients

Image: aboutmomentsimages/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government is investing $65 million in seven projects – some that include building and battery material manufacturers – to decarbonise hard-to-abate industrial processes and directly remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Projects supported under this program will cut emissions from critical industries, directly remove climate-changing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and use carbon dioxide in new manufactured products.

The grants through the Carbon Capture Technologies Program (CCTP) will use emerging technologies like direct air capture and mineral carbonisation.

Captured carbon dioxide will be stored in permanent geological storage or used to create products like:

building materials

fuel

inputs for lithium-ion batteries.

$5.4 million will go to KC8 Capture Technologies Ltd to produce potassium carbonate from carbon dioxide released during cement production.

$14.5 millions of funding is awarded to MCi Carbon Pty Ltd to produce building materials from carbon dioxide released during cement production.

Novalith Technologies Pty Ltd will receive $9.9 million to demonstrate the production of battery-grade lithium carbonate from carbon dioxide captured directly from the atmosphere.

Other projects benefiting from the $65 million Carbon Capture Technologies Program include:

$15 million to Calix Ltd to produce methanol from carbon dioxide released during cement production.

$11.7 million to Airthena Technology Development Company Pty Ltd to demonstrate the feasibility of large-scale direct air capture of carbon dioxide.

$6.5 million to Pilot Energy Limited to trial the management of multiple carbon dioxide streams from emerging point sources and direct air capture technologies.

$1.6 million to the University of Melbourne to trial the conversion of carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere into travertine, a carbonate rock.

Decarbonising hard-to-abate industries is crucial to achieving net zero and for a Future Made in Australia.





