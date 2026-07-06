BOC was also named Manufacturer of the Year at the 2026 Endeavour Awards, taking home the top recognition for its innovation in food processing technologies and its collaborative approach to solving complex industry challenges.

The award capped off a successful evening for the company, which also secured recognition in the Excellence in Food and Beverage category for its advanced chilling technologies developed for the meat processing sector.

Accepting the award on behalf of the company, national business development manager Anil Kamath said the recognition reflected years of work developing practical solutions tailored to customer needs.

“Winning two awards is something pretty special,” said Kamath. “Teamwork makes the dream work. So, without them and any of their support, it would be impossible.”

BOC’s latest innovations centre on the use of industrial gases and advanced chilling applications designed to improve hygiene, product quality, yield and operational efficiency within meat processing environments. While industrial gases themselves are well-established technologies, Kamath said the company’s focus has been on applying them in new ways to address evolving customer challenges.

“Gases, as everyone knows, is a 100-year-old industry,” he said. “It’s the application that makes a difference, and how you understand customers’ problems and come up with a solution that makes the difference.”

A key factor behind the success of the project was the collaboration between BOC’s engineering and applications teams and its customers, particularly JBS Australia, which worked closely with the company during the development and implementation process.

“I should proudly say this is truly an Australian innovation, and I’m pretty sure we’ll take it around the world,” Kamath said. “Even though we have a presence in about 100 countries across the world, this is truly an Australian innovation.”

Kamath also acknowledged several team members who played a role in bringing the project to life, including Stephen McLaughlin and Julian, alongside the broader customer and installation teams involved throughout the process.

“People who I have to thank are our customers(?), and tonight I have got JBS Australia with me, who has been pretty supportive in getting our concept and the design made into reality,” he said. “That kind of paved our way to introduce this technology to many other customers in Australia.”

The Manufacturer of the Year award recognises companies demonstrating outstanding achievement across innovation, operational excellence, customer impact and industry leadership. For BOC, the recognition reinforces the importance of collaboration, technical expertise and customer-focused innovation in driving the future of Australian manufacturing.