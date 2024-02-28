Manufacturer of the year – Amiga Engineering

Image: Endeavour Awards

After taking home the most innovative manufacturing company award at this year’s Endeavour Awards, Amiga Engineering quickly returned to the stage to receive the manufacturer of the year.

The award is a culmination of hard work from founder and managing director Michael Bourchier and the team at Amiga Engineering.

Amiga Engineering is a beacon in the Australian manufacturing landscape for diversifying and meeting the needs of wider industry and remaining relevant.

“We knew to stay competitive and relevant in Australia we needed to identify opportunities that would suit the Australian market,” Bourchier said.

“That was when I decided to shift into the additive manufacturing space, which lent itself to the aerospace sector that was beginning to take off in Australia.”

Bourchier shifted the focus for Amiga Engineering from what had served it so well in the past. While this decision may have appeared daring at the time, the company has reaped the rewards ever since.

“We have been privileged to work with some really exciting manufacturers like Hypersonix since we moved into this space,” he said.

“It has allowed us to not only survive but thrive since we adjusted our direction, making this change was so critical.”

Aerospace is quickly becoming an area of focus for Australian manufacturers and government agencies. Queensland has released its Queensland aerospace roadmap, and the federal government released its future of Australia’s aviation sector.

Amiga engineering is well positioned to support this growth and will continue its own growth alongside this growing industry.

The manufacturer of the year award was an exciting moment in Amiga Engineering’s history and Bourchier was taken aback by the award.

“We honestly didn’t even know we were up for the award,” Bourchier laughed.

“Some impressive manufacturers were in attendance at the event and to go up against them were proud to take home the award.

“It is nice to be recognised for the work we do and to celebrate alongside some of our closest partners such as Hypersonix.

“Awards like these are so important to celebrate the manufacturing industry and we were honoured to take home the main award,” he said.

Bourchier acknowledged that the success of the company was not simply down to him but it was a true team effort for the growth and success of Amiga engineering.

“I wanted to take the time to thank my wife who has been along for the entire journey supporting me all the way and being a critical cog in our success,” he said.

“My daughter Dee has been an immense help in really bringing our company into the 21st century, updating our website and improving our marketing strategy.

“The broader team has been critical to our success and without them the company would not exist without them.”