Manufacturer establishes production line of Brain Scanner

Image: Valerii Apetroaiei/stock.adobe.com

Med-tech manufacturer EMVision Medical Devices has established its pilot commercial production line of the emu™ point-of-care brain scanner and has received a final $1.25 million non-dilutive cash payment.

EMVision Medical Devices is an innovative Australian medical device company developing a novel approach to looking inside the human body.

With offices in Sydney and Brisbane, the company’s product pipeline includes portable, non-invasive, affordable, and safe neuroimaging devices.

EMVision was awarded $5 million in non-dilutive funding under the Federal Government’s MMI Medical Products Translation stream to establish commercial production of EMVision’s emu™ point-of-care brain scanner.

The production line, at EMVision’s Macquarie Park premises, has an initial capacity for the build, test, and release of approximately one emu™ brain scanner per week.

With modest personnel additions, the production line is anticipated to have capacity for the build, test, and release of up to 3 emu™ brain scanner devices per week.