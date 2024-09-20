Manufacturer among winners of 2024 WA Export Awards announced

Image: Matrix Composites and Engineering

The winners of the 2024 Western Australian Export Awards have been announced in categories that include Advanced Technologies and Manufacturing and Advanced Materials.

Advanced material technology solution company Matrix Composites & Engineering took out this year’s award in the category of Manufacturing and Advanced Materials.

Now in its 36th year, the program celebrates the achievement of Western Australian businesses exporting home-grown innovation to the world and provides a platform to raise the profile of the State’s industries and export capabilities.

“Western Australian exporters power the economy of our State and the nation, supporting tens of thousands of jobs across WA,” said Premier Roger Cook.

“The WA Export Awards are a fantastic way of acknowledging the innovative work of our exporters in taking WA products to the world.”

Thirteen winners were celebrated last night at the awards ceremony, competing in categories including e-Commerce, Small Business and Emerging Exporter.

This year saw a record number of applications for the awards, with 105 applications from 48 different companies.

In the year to April 2024, Western Australia exported $255.3 billion of goods, accounting for 47 per cent of Australia’s goods exports.

The winners of each category now advance to the Australian Export Awards to compete for the national title in Canberra in November.

The WA Export Awards program is managed by Invest and Trade Western Australia. For more information on the awards, visit: WA Export Awards 2024 Winners page.