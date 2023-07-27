Managing a silica dust exposure control plan

Respirable Crystalline silica (RCS) dust is created by cutting, sawing, grinding, drilling, and crushing silica-producing materials.

Crystalline silica is essentially quartz and is mainly found in stone, brickwork, sand, and concrete manufacturing industries. In particular, challenging environments like mine sites, wharves, and heavy vehicle workshops struggle with silica dust.

Why it’s important

Respirable Crystalline silica exposure poses a health risk to employees, but in many work environments, it’s notoriously difficult to control. In 2011, about 587,000 Australian were exposed to silica dust whilst working, and an estimated 5,728 of these workers will develop lung cancer over the course of their life.3

The need for HEPA solutions

Businesses where employees are exposed to silica dust are required to develop a comprehensive silica dust exposure control plan, customised to their unique environment.

As increasingly stringent protocols are implemented by states across Australia to keep businesses safe and minimise environmental impact, demand for equipment solutions that help tick all the boxes has never been higher.

Tennant as a recognised leader in commercial & industrial cleaning equipment, delivers on durable equipment with engineered features and technology designed to help customers control fine dust, improve housekeeping practices, and work towards WHS compliance.

Industry veteran and territory sales manager for Victoria, Chris Bilston, has deployed HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter-enabled sweepers across some of the harshest industrial sites in the country which include large infrastructure mining sites, fabrication & processing plants, ports and rail services.

“We work closely with every customer to research and deploy a fit-for-purpose solution specific to the site and application need,” says Bilston.

Tennant industrial sweepers are often described as the Rolls-Royce of sweepers known for their quality, reliability, and durability.

Tennant’s latest deployment to a major rail terminal operator was the HEPA enabled Model 800 industrial sweeper aka ‘the Beast’. The largest of sweepers in the Tennant industrial range is extremely versatile and durable and large hopper capacity equipped with Thermo-Sentry™ required by the customer to help clean up the heavy bulk handling and ship loading activities.

At the heart of the Tennant sweeper is a 2-speed sweeping technology and the quad filtering system. The fifth stage is the available HEPA dust filter, a supplier tested and certified filter providing a filtration efficiency of 99.97% to 0.3 microns. Dry sweeping with an additional final-stage HEPA filtration system coupled with dust suppressions skirts is an alternate method in applications where other methods, such as wet sweeping are not feasible.

The customer required a HEPA-pressurized cab for additional operator protection with digital gauge and alarm. This ensures pressure in the inside of the cab is monitored for the operator and remains greater than the pressure outside of the cab.

The HEPA filter should last at least six months, possibly up to a year depending on the customer’s application. Proper usage and maintenance practices will help increase the effectiveness of the machine’s filtration stages and the life of the HEPA filter.

“Investment in a HEPA enabled industrial sweeper is sizeable for any business, but it is the cost of business today, managing compliance and helping protect workers on sites where hazardous materials like silica dust exist” says Bilston.

“We take a lot of pride in ensuring that the machinery recommended for a site meets customer expectations. Our machines are built to last, and we offer a range of optional innovations and technologies to enhance their performance and longevity.

“To support customers throughout the lifecycle of the machine, we provide free operator training on-site for the life of the machine. This training ensures that your operators are competent in using and maintaining the equipment, maximising its efficiency.”

Tennant offers three types of dust control methods that can be used to support WHS silica (RCS) control housekeeping requirements:

Tennant’s solutions can help you achieve three key outcomes:

Maintain air quality – Work to manage silica dust and mitigate respirable dust

Help maintain WHS compliance – Support your customised silica dust control plan and work toward WHS compliance

Create healthy environments – Promote safe, healthy, and productive work environments

To learn more about Tennant Australia’s silica dust solutions, check out our Silica dust web page or reach out to our customer service team.