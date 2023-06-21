Making the most of it: Reactiveness to reliability

One of the most common barriers to optimising your manufacturing facility’s productivity is the effective design, use and reliability of your equipment.

Author: Tim Odokeychuk, president, AME Australia

Many of the operations I am invited to visit have obvious challenges towards keeping their plant and equipment safe and in the best possible condition to produce the best possible quality (let alone increasing its lifespan and throughput with deliberate improvements).

The evidence of less-than-desirable performance does not take a trained sleuth to uncover: volumes of idle work-in-process inventory are sprawled across the facility, team members are acting as triage staff and fire-fighters, and ‘Leaders’ invest more time in the continual rework of the production schedule and appeasing disappointed customers than solving problems and developing their teams.

Traditionally, you can categorise the losses resulting from breakdowns, issues with setup and adjustments, minor equipment stoppages, speed reductions, the reworking of defectives and losses at startup and shutdown.

Having reliability in your equipment resources is essential along your pathway to growth, not to mention a means to create stability for your team to invest their time in value-adding activities – which is what they’ve been engaged to do in the first place.

In other words, it’s not an option. If you find yourself in a reactive situation, it certainly doesn’t have to be or stay that way.

This vicious cycle can be avoided or broken if there is a deliberate effort made to address the root causes of the unplanned downtime, critical failures and lost capacity by diverting efforts from reactiveness to instead developing and protecting a disciplined process while resourcing the necessary focused improvements.

Back to basics – A need for a Total Productive Maintenance perspective

Many of you reading this would’ve heard the terms “proactive”, “preventative” or “predictive” maintenance.

These are of concepts and methods contained in the systematic approach of Total Productive Maintenance (TPM), which is a framework that holistically addresses equipment and maintenance management yielding several benefits.

The systematic approach of a TPM program promotes a culture of safety in the workplace by engaging operators to identify and addressing potential safety hazards associated with their equipment which they’re intimately familiar with and work with engineering and OEM resources to reduce their risk, if not eliminate them altogether.

Further to this, TPM helps to identify and eliminate equipment problems before they become major issues.

By implementing maintenance routines, identifying & removing potential failure points found from deliberate audits, leveraging visual management disciplines for schedule adherence and issue resolution, equipment reliability can vastly improve impacting overall equipment effectiveness (Availability, Productivity, Quality).

With greater uptime and reduced loss, more time is spent on meeting customer needs increasing throughput resulting in higher profitability. In addition to mitigating start-up, shut-down and changeover loss through effective TPM practices, routine & preventative maintenance activities will cost significantly less than major breakdowns.

Also, with equipment available and operating at peak efficiency, energy costs are reduced.From the 1960s, TPM has evolved to include a framework of eight pillars developed by the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance (JIPM), each designed to address a specific aspect of equipment and maintenance management and ultimately providing a framework for improving equipment reliability, reducing downtime, and increasing employee engagement.

So, what are the pillars and what is the aim behind each of them?

1. Training and Education (TE)

Involves the development of employee skills and knowledge. By providing training and education to employees, they can better understand the equipment they are working with and take a more proactive role in maintenance and quality improvement. This often requires support from the Original Equipment Manufacturer or Subject Matter Experts who have deep experience with the technology being used.