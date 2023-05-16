Making new connections at Australia’s largest electronics expo

The Expo brings together leading suppliers of products, equipment and services.

Electronex – The Electronics Design and Assembly Expo – returned to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on 10 -11 May 2023.

First held in 2010 and alternating between Melbourne and Sydney, Electronex is Australia’s major exhibition for companies using electronics in design, assembly, manufacturing and service in Australia. The SMCBA Electronics Design and Manufacture Conference featured technical workshops from international and local experts.

In what was an exciting new development, Electronex was co-located with Australian Manufacturing Week with trade visitors able to visit both events on the Wednesday and Thursday. Noel Gray, managing director of show organiser AEE said, “We welcomed the opportunity to stage Electronex alongside Australia’s premier manufacturing event as there is significant overlap with Electronex focused on the hi-tech end of manufacturing. Visitors from the manufacturing sector were able to see the entire spectrum of the latest products, technology and turnkey solutions for the electronics and manufacturing sectors at the one venue.”

In addition to featuring a wide of range of electronic components, surface mount and inspection equipment, test and measurement and other ancillary products and services, companies also discussed their specific requirements with contract manufacturers that can design and produce turnkey solutions. Many companies launched and demonstrated new products and technology at the event with more than 100 local and international companies represented at this year’s Expo. The show attracted designers, engineers, managers, and other decision makers who are involved in designing or manufacturing products that utilise electronics and is the only specialised event for the electronics industry in Australia. In a post-show survey at the last Expo in Melbourne in 2019 98 per cent of attendees said that a dedicated exhibition such as Electronex was beneficial for their industry. With many Australian manufacturers now focussing on niche products and hi-tech applications, the event provided an important focal point for the industry in Australia.

Free Seminars

A series of free seminars were also held on the show floor with visitors able to attend on the day with no pre-booking required. These sessions provided an overview of some of the hot topics and key issues for the industry. Topics included: From Idea to Electronics Product which will cover potential pitfalls and case studies, Innovations from Touch User Interface to Artificial Intelligence, Additively Manufactured Electronics for 3D Meta-Device Designs with Dynamic Beam-Shaping and mm-Wave On-Chip Radar Applications, Onshoring Manufacturing in Australia, The Importance of Customer Experience in Electronic Manufacturing and Port Protection, First Line Suppression Against Overvoltage Threat. Visit the show website for times and session details.

SMCBA Conference

Since 1988, the Surface Mount & Circuit Board Association (SMCBA) has conducted Australia’s only conference dedicated to electronics design and manufacture.

Keynote speaker: Cheryl Tulkoff – Design for Excellence SME – Fleet Space Technologies

‘Securing the Electronics Future: Technological Sovereignty Through Innovation & Collaboration’ explored the challenges and opportunities for the electronics industry to achieve technological sovereignty through innovation and collaboration. Cheryl will also present ‘The ABCs of DfX in Electronics Manufacturing’.

Phil Zarrow – ITM Consulting

In over 30 years of consulting, Phil Zarrow and Jim Hall of ITM Consulting have just about seen it all. Join the ‘Assembly Brothers’ for ‘SMT Assembly Troubleshooting and Process Optimisation’ – a journey through troubleshooting the most common defects in SMT with an emphasis on identifying the fundamental root causes, and an entertaining overview of SMT assembly process optimisation techniques.

Jasbir Bath – Bath Consultancy

Jasbir has over 25 years of experience in research, design, development and implementation in the areas of soldering, surface mount and packaging technologies. He presented ‘SMT Process Setup’ Jasbir will also spoke on SMT Process Development including optimisation of printing of solder paste for different components on the board and development of the reflow profile to reduce soldering defects.

Audra McCarthy CEO Defence Teaming Centre Inc

Audra is the Chief Executive Officer of the Defence Teaming Centre Inc, Australia’s peak defence industry body connecting, developing and advocating for Australia’s defence industry and will present ‘The role of the Australian electronics sector in establishing a sovereign defence industry capability.’

Matt Wild – Managing Director Future Electronics

Matt’s presentation ‘Supply Chain Strategies’ covered the latest updates on the market for sourcing electronic components

Chris Turner Senior Test Engineer at ResMed

Chris shared his key insights into Design for Test (DfT), gained from decades in the industry.

Anthony Tremellen – SMCBA

This presentation ‘SMT Component Identification’ seeks to supply attendees with an extensive study of the surface mount components that are used in electronic assembly.