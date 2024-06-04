Make new connections at Electronex this Month

Image: Electronex

Electronex – The Electronics Design and Assembly Expo is on this month at Rosehill Gardens Event Centre from 19 – 20 June 2024.

The Sydney event will feature a host of new products and technology for hi-tech manufacturing. Electronex is Australia’s only major exhibition for companies using electronics in design, assembly, manufacture and service. The SMCBA Electronics Design and Manufacture Conference will also be held featuring technical workshops from international and local experts and a series of free seminars will provide an overview on a range of topics from Onshoring Manufacturing to the use of AI in industry.

The full programme can be viewed at www.electronex.com.au.

Electronex will feature a wide of range of electronic components, surface mount and inspection equipment, test and measurement and other ancillary products and services from local and international suppliers. Trade visitors can also talk to contract manufacturers that can design and produce turnkey solutions to meet their specific requirements. Electronex welcomes designers, engineers, managers, and other decision makers who are involved in designing or manufacturing products that utilise electronics. Many companies will also be launching and demonstrating new products and technology at the event.

The Australasian Round of the 2024 IPC Global Hand Soldering Competition will also be held on the show floor with the winner having the opportunity to represent Australasia in the international finals in Munich

SMCBA Conference

Since 1988 the Surface Mount & Circuit Board Association (SMCBA) has conducted Australia’s only conference dedicated to electronics design and manufacture in conjunction with Electronex. This year’s conference will feature a stellar line up of local and international experts. David Bergman, Vice President of IPC International, will give the keynote address “Digitalization of Electronics Manufacturing – Towards Smart Factory enabling Industry 4.0”. Other presenters include Mike Creeden, Founder of San Diego PCB Designs, who will present “Three Mutually Required and Competing Perspectives for Printed Circuit Engineering Success: Solvability, Performance, and Manufacturability; David Hillman, Hillman Electronic Assembly Solutions LLC, will present “Pb-free Solder Alloys: Generation 1 thru Generation 3 Evolution”; Rick Hartley of RHartley Enterprises topic will be “System Mechanical Design to Control EMI” and Chris Turner, PCBA Test Engineering SME, will discuss “Creating an optimal PCBA design and manufacturing process” and “Examples of Design For Test (DfT)

Visitors to the Expo can register for free at www.electronex.com.au and for details on the Conference and Soldering Competition visit www.smcba.asn.au