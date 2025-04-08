Major submarine conference set to surface in Perth

Image: razihusin/stock.adobe.com

The Submarine Institute of Australia (SIA) will head to Perth later this year to host its biennial conference, bringing together government and defence industry leaders from across the globe.

The conference will be held from 18-20 August at the Pan Pacific Perth, with conversations centred around the theme, ‘Nuclear Submarines in Australia’.

It will be an opportunity for Australian and international government agencies, strategic policy, maritime academic researchers and industry organisations to discuss all things related to submarines, including operations, engineering and history.

This is the 20th time the SIA has hosted the conference, and this year marks its first return to Western Australia since it was held in Fremantle in 2019.

It comes as Western Australia is set to receive more frequent port visits by United States nuclear-powered submarines, with the United Kingdom to follow from 2026, as part of the Submarine Rotational Force – West.

The visits will further strengthen Australia’s experience with SSNs in Western Australia, while from the early 2030s HMAS Stirling will house Australia’s first sovereign SSN capability – the US Virginia-class submarines.

For more information, see: www.submarineinstitute.com/sia-conferences.

“The Submarine Institute of Australia’s return to WA will showcase our State’s critical role in supporting the delivery of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines to Australia,” said Defence Industries Minister Paul Papalia.