The Federal Government has announced international initiatives today at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2025) hosted by the Space Industry Association of Australia (SIAA).

The mandate for the Australian Space Agency to negotiate a Cooperation Agreement with the European Space Agency (ESA), and the conclusion of the US Framework Agreement will drive future-proof industrial capability, resilience and sustainable high-tech jobs.

“The US and European Space Agency announcements will drive industrial capability and accelerate the Australian Government’s important Future Made in Australia agenda.” said SIAA CEO Dan Lloyd. “These announcements and Australia hosting IAC 2025 cement Australia’s position as one of the most trusted and sought-after partners in space, and recognise the many ways in which space-capability underpins and improves life for Australians.” “These agreements will significantly lower barriers to Australia’s ability to engage with and benefit from the two largest space markets on the planet: the USA and the European Space Agency (ESA) and recognise the maturity and world-class capability of the Australian space industry. We look forward to collaborating closely with Australian governments to identify the next set of ambitious goals for the Australian Space sector”.

SIAA commends Minister Ayres, Assistant Minister Charlton, the Department of Industry, Science and Resources and the Australian Space Agency on its collaboration with the Australian Space industry and the announcement of these important initiatives. IAC 2025 has demonstrated the capability of the Australian space industry and the broad interest in accelerated international partnerships. SIAA CEO Dan Lloyd added “While these announcements reflect significant steps forward, SIAA looks forward to rapid conclusion of the ESA agreement to ensure that the benefits can flow more quickly to Australia. SIAA looks forward to continuing constructive engagement with government to identify the next step-change initiatives which will accelerate prosperity, resilience and security for Australia.”.

Director, IAC 2025 Sydney, Lisa Vitaris, remarked “IAC 2025 is a record breaking, landmark international event, showcasing Australia’s incredible space capability and educating thousands of Australians about how critical space is for everyday life. It is deeply meaningful that the Australian government has recognised the significance of IAC 2025 Sydney with these important announcements.”

The US Framework Agreement complements the Australia-US Technology Safeguards Agreement (TSA) signed in 2024. The US Framework Agreement accelerates Australia’s ability to participate in a wide range programs with NASA, the world’s leading space agency, from earth observation and science (which are critical to climate monitoring, energy transition and public safety and emergency management), to space communications, and exchanges of a new generation of space-related data. The combination of the Framework Agreement and TSA provide a powerful platform for accelerated Australia-US collaboration with NASA and the US space industry.

The European Space Agency (ESA) offers an acceleration of future-proof industrial capability, resilience and high value sustainable jobs across a huge range of disciplines from advanced manufacturing, to satellite launches, scientific research and human spaceflight. The European Space Agency is a highly regarded organisation with an annual budget of €7.7bn ($13.8bn), making Europe the second largest global space market. A Cooperation Agreement with ESA will immediately accelerate the Australian ecosystem through removing barriers collaboration with ESA. A Cooperation Agreement enables Australia to work with ESA’s 23 members including from outside of Europe (such as Canada which has been an ESA member since 1979 and reports a 3:1 return on its investment from its ESA Cooperation Agreement). ESA offers a resilient path to ensuring Australia can guard against threats to current space dependencies such as GPS, and seize space opportunities to drive prosperity, resilience and security.

The International Astronautical Congress is the world’s most significant annual global space event which brings together thousands of space professionals, government, academia, young professionals and industry on virtually every aspect of space. IAC 2025 Sydney has been an outstanding success, showcasing what Australia can achieve when industry and Federal and State government work together towards an ambitious goal. IAC 2025 was opened by the Governor-General, Her Excellency Sam Mostyn AC and attended by NSW Premier the Hon Chris Minns MP, and Minister the Hon Anoulack Chanthivong MP.

IAC 2025 has attracted more than 7,300 delegates representing 90 countries along with 40 international space agencies. The technical program has seen a ten-fold increase in the number of Australian papers presented at IAC, with over 410 from Australia. IAC 2025 is also a powerful platform to enable Australians to understand just how important space is to Australia. IAC 2025 is open to the public on Friday 3 October with 7,200 people registered to tour the exhibition halls and the chance to meet 17 astronauts, and is complemented by a host of events with the Powerhouse Museum and sponsorship from Lego.

This is only the 5th time that IAC has been hosted in the southern hemisphere and only the third time it has come to Australia in 76 years. The theme for IAC 2025 has been “Sustainable space: Resilient Earth”, showcasing the many ways in which space underpins life on earth and the many ways in which space can enhance prosperity and resilience.