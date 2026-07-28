RMIT University researchers have developed a magnetic water treatment material that rapidly removes microplastics, nanoplastics and some PFAS compounds, bringing the technology closer to practical use.

The adsorbent material is added to wastewater before being separated with a magnet. It builds on the team’s 2022 breakthrough in microplastics removal by capturing much smaller particles in more complex wastewater.

Microplastics are an increasing global concern, with growing evidence of their presence in water systems. Researchers said the ability to remove both microplastics and nanoplastics under practical conditions sets the technology apart. Tests also showed it could remove larger PFAS compounds, although this application remains at an early stage.

First author Dr Muhammad Haris from RMIT’s School of Engineering said the development addresses a gap in water treatment.

“Our material is designed to remove micro- and nano-plastics quickly,” he said.

Laboratory testing showed the material removed more than 95 per cent of microplastics and nanoplastics, including particles as small as 30 nanometres, within one hour. It also removed more than 95 per cent of tested contaminants, including mercury, chromium, copper, dyes and ibuprofen. Around 80 per cent of contaminants were removed within the first 15 minutes, aligning with contact times commonly used in water treatment plants.

The material was also tested in industrial laundry wastewater, where it removed more than 88 per cent of polyester microfibres while maintaining performance in the presence of surfactants and organic matter. A prototype system developed with Canadian company One Eye Industries demonstrated the material could be recovered quickly after treatment and reused.

Co-lead researcher Associate Professor Nasir Mahmood said the results supported practical use.

“It worked in realistic water conditions, handled mixed pollutants and could be recovered efficiently,” he said.

The research team is now working with Indigenous owned company Fire and Test Australasia in Geelong to explore stormwater and wastewater treatment applications. It is also collaborating with Australian company Star Water Group, which has clients in the United States, where tighter regulations are driving demand for improved microplastics treatment.

Governments in Europe and the United States are introducing stricter limits on microplastics entering waterways, increasing pressure on industry to improve treatment technologies.

Since 2022, the researchers have expanded the material’s capability to capture particles ranging from nanoplastics to larger fibres while removing dissolved contaminants in the same process. They have also increased production output fivefold through a room temperature manufacturing process using fewer expensive inputs, with early analysis suggesting costs have fallen by around 75 per cent.

Lead researcher Professor Nicky Eshtiaghi said the team’s focus was on developing a technology that could be used at scale.

“Our goal was to make the technology effective, practical and affordable at scale,” Eshtiaghi said.

“This includes ensuring the material can be recovered, reused and integrated into existing treatment systems.”