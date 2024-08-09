Made in Victoria – Manufacturing Growth Program Round two announced

The Victorian Government is providing grants to 9 small and medium manufacturing businesses through the Made in Victoria – Manufacturing Growth Program Round 2.
The Program provides co-funded grants of up to $250,000 to assist Victorian manufacturers expand their capacity and capability.
The grants intend on improving productivity and competitiveness in local and global supply chains, creating new jobs, upskilling and reskilling workers and to support Victoria’s transition towards net zero emissions.
Operating in a variety of manufacturing sectors including food and beverage, construction, packaging and transport, the following businesses have been awarded a grant under the Made in Victoria – Manufacturing Growth Program Round 2.
|Recipient
|Location
|Exquisine Pty Ltd
|Thornbury
|The Trustee for The RollsPack Group Unit Trust
|Braeside
|ECS Botanics MC Pty Ltd
|Murrabit West
|The Trustee for Andonovski Family Trust
|Tullamarine
|Thrust Maritime Pty Ltd
|Dandenong South
|Essential Flavours & Ingredients Pty Limited
|Carrum Downs
|Krueger Transport Equipment Pty Ltd
|Derrimut
|Sonic Essentials Pty Ltd
|Dandenong South
|Bellevue Orchard Pty Ltd
|Officer