Mackay manufacturers hit $5.2 million in received funding

Image: APchanel/stock.adobe.com

Mackay manufacturers have received more than $5.2 million across 20 projects through the highly successful Manufacturing Hubs Grant Program (MHGP), Made in Queensland (MIQ) program and Manufacturing Energy Efficiency Grants.

The funding has created and supported more than 500 manufacturing jobs across the region.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, minister for Water, Glenn Butcher, said Mackay is a local manufacturing powerhouse and the QLD Government is addressing this.

“Our grant programs are proven winners when it comes to driving the kind of results we want to see for manufacturers – levelling up operations to become more productive, adopting advanced manufacturing technologies and creating good industry jobs,” said Butcher.

“Our government has already committed $5.2 million towards projects that are enabling this region’s manufacturers, including Macs Engineering, to achieve just that.”

Assistant Minister for Train Manufacturing, Regional Development and Jobs, Bruce Saunders, visited Mackay-based steel and aluminium vehicle tray bodies manufacturer Macs Engineering to congratulate them for receiving $200,000.

“We know Queensland-made products are top-of-the-line and we want to ensure more regional Queensland manufacturers, like Macs, have the means to set themselves up for future growth and success,” said Saunders.

The funding has enabled the business to purchase and install a Bystronic Xpert Pro 150/3100 press brake and accessories.

The press brake bends sheet metal and has been pivotal to helping the business reduce lead times and increase production capacity.

The equipment has seen the business put on 5 new full-time jobs so far.

Assistant minister Saunders will also visit Mackay manufacturing business, One Industries who have also been successful in the MHGP, receiving $180,000 which will help create 46 new jobs.

This funding takes the total investment in MHGP to $33.5 million, and $20 million for the Made in Queensland program, taking the total investment for the MiQ program to $121.5 million.

To find out more about the range of grants on offer visit – https://www.rdmw.qld.gov.au/manufacturing