The Australian Composites Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (ACM CRC) has appointed Luke Preston as its new full-time CEO, three years into the organisation’s ten-year term.

Preston had been acting CEO since January, following the departure of Dr Steve Gower.

Preston brings extensive experience in composites and advanced manufacturing, including roles as head of engineering and drone operations at Quickstep Group, industrialisation director at Carbon Revolution, and manufacturing engineering manager at Tesla Motors in the United States.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be appointed as CEO. I began my career in manufacturing at Ford Australia, being given opportunities that may no longer exist. I feel a responsibility to re-create pathways for Australians to contribute through manufacturing,” Preston said.

He described the CRC as well positioned to capitalise on advances in AI-enabled manufacturing.

“The CRC is three years into our 10-year journey. We have established strong foundations and are well positioned to lean into the fast-changing landscape in AI-enabled manufacturing. Australia is blessed with strong capability through the skills and smarts of our workforce, combined with an abundance of resources to refine and manufacture into products for Australians and the world. ACM CRC is excited to accelerate the R&D required to enable the execution,” he said.

ACM CRC began operations in January 2023 and has delivered projects ranging from materials for orbital rocket launches and hypersonic flight, to automated production of smart surfboards and structural health monitoring for offshore structures. The CRC involves over 30 partners, with long-term goals including transforming Australia’s composites sector into a world-class, highly automated network and delivering $8.3 billion in direct economic benefit alongside 1,500 new jobs.

“Through the composite sector we are leading the transformation of Australia’s manufacturing into digital environments, embracing tools such as digital twins to optimise capital returns and to train AI-enabled robotics and agents to analyse complex datasets, optimising decision making,” Preston said.

He emphasised the importance of Australian value creation and self-sufficiency.

“As the world moves towards sustainable abundance, we must ensure that Australia embraces the change, locking the value in for Australia and ensuring that we all share in the productive advantages. The alternative, if we lag behind, is a model where our costs are high and we cannot compete, driving Australian dollars offshore. ACM CRC is committed to growing Australia’s manufacturing industry, and we would love to hear from manufacturers who want to join us on this mission.”