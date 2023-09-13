Looking back at 2022 Endeavour Awards

With the 2023 Endeavour Awards fast approaching, Manufacturers’ Monthly over the coming months will look at previous winners and finalists, firstly looking at Hypersonix.

The Endeavour awards provides an opportunity to celebrate Australian innovation and ideas. In its 20th year in 2023, these awards are recognised as the premier awards program within the manufacturing industry and the 2022 awards was no exception.

This article will take a look back at last year’s Technology Application Award winner who also took home the coveted Manufacturer of the Year award.

Hypersonix launched in 2019 under the guidance of David Waterhouse and Michael Smart and the company has gone from strength to strength ever since culminating in its awards at last year’s Endeavour Awards. Not an organisation to rest on its laurels, it is continuing to develop its products and expanding globally.

Hypersonix is using scramjet technology and clean energy to form the basis for the manufacture of hypersonic vehicles.

With Waterhouse’s expertise in electrical engineering and Smart’s capabilities in mechanical engineering, they built a team of aerospace and composite specialists focused on building hypersonic aircrafts that are both sustainable and more affordable.

Vessels such as the Space X Falcon 9 pollute the atmosphere with over 425 metric tonnes of CO2 per launch – the equivalent of 395 transatlantic flights – Hypersonix’s solution looks to be a part of the solution.

Thwe air breathing and self-igniting scramjet engine invented by one of Hypersonix’s co-founders, Michael Smart, is able to accelerate between Mach 5 and Mach 12, depending on the selection of materials and manufacturing process chosen.

“We are partnering with Rocket Lab which is an exciting prospect, it effectively means we are doing three launches which will allow us to improve and hone our technology,” Waterhouse said.

The exciting announcements in 2023 continue to come with the company recently awarded a US patent for technology used in its SPARTAN scramjet design. US Patent Number US11639700B2 protects for close to 20 years some key features of an ‘Airframe integrated scramjet with fixed geometry and shape transition for hypersonic operation over a large Mach number range’.

This patent grows Hypersonix’s portfolio of patents to three, the other two being Australian innovation patents. Other features will also be covered as work progresses on its family of unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

“We have done a lot more work on the hydrogen system and we have partnered with amanufacturer for our tanks used in the space crafts,” Waterhouse said.

“We are working hard on cryogenic hydrogen and improving the panels on our rockets with the coatings we use.

“These coatings are great, because they effectively can add up to 200 degrees Celsius in terms of the thermal protection,” he said.

Hypersonix has taken delivery of a technology demonstrator version of its hydrogen powered scramjet manufactured in High Temperature Ceramic Matrix Composites (HTCMCs) from a leading European aerospace manufacturer.

HTCMCs are capable of resisting repeated cycles of extreme heating and cooling, which makes them a material of choice for Hypersonix’ planned reuseable hypersonic vehicles.

HTCMCs are the next generation composites developed for application in the harsh conditions of heat and mechanical pressures required for high Mach flights.

Qualification of these materials for hypersonic applications required the manufacturing of demonstrators that replicate the complex geometry of scramjets, allow the analysis of hydrogen and air flows within the engine, and can be produced rapidly and economically.

Hypersonix is currently building the DART AE, an unmanned hypersonic flight demonstrator designed to allow customers to investigate flight conditions, data transmission and manoeuvrability at hypersonic speeds.

DART AE will also be able to gain valuable data and insights on hypersonic operations at a much more affordable price than currently available from other hypersonic programs.

The DART AE flyers will be 3D-printed out of high temperature alloys, enabling quick turnaround between flights, high cadence of testing and rapid availability of additional units. They will be single-use.

Hypersonix’s ambition is to provide commercial solutions to the market for access to space and high-speed travel. Along the way Hypersonix has capitalised on the significant interest shown by Defence circles for the DART AE demonstrator flight vehicle in providing an advanced hypersonic test platform for collecting valuable data at hypersonic speeds.

Thanks to the SPARTAN design and the advanced manufacturing techniques and materials it uses, Hypersonix was selected for the Hypersonic & High-Cadence Airborne Test program (HyCAT), a solicitation by the Defense Innovation Unit in the US, part of the US Department of Defense (DoD) to deliver the DART AE flight vehicle.

Whilst working with Defence as the first customer for Hypersonix, the company will pursue their commercial vision to apply their scramjet technology to develop a low cost and high cadence access to space solution for small satellites using green hydrogen, and in the longer term a hyperliner that may transport cargo and passengers from Sydney to New York City in just a few hours.

Waterhouse spoke about the relationship with the department.

“We are grateful for the DIU’s confidence in Hypersonix as our first customer so early in our history,” he said.

“Many technologies have found their first success in the Defence market before getting applied in the commercial world and if there is one way for Hypersonix to grow the team faster in the current environment, the answer has to be to provide US Defence with unique capabilities.”

As is often the case with start-ups, the process has not been without challenges, but the company is excited by potential growth opportunities.

“Government has been as supportive as they can be and the strategies are fantastic it is just the execution currently is not quite there,” Waterhouse said.

“We are keeping a close eye on things like the national reconstruction fund and other government programs to fund our development, but it is a very exciting period for us.”

