Longevity and reliability in compressed air solutions

Pilot Air has been providing customised industrial compressed air solutions across Australia for over 40 years.

During that time, the company has built a reputation for reliability, quality and premium service that has seen it rise to be one of the country’s most trusted brands in industrial solutions for large-scale enterprises.

The Pilot Air team is one of longevity and relationship building. Knowing its clients and working closely with the business to customise compressed air solutions that solve immediate problems whilst delivering long-term advantages is what separates Pilot Air from its competitors.

Pilot Air’s work in the industrial space crosses various sectors. The company has delivered solutions to large agricultural cattle farming businesses, providing customised compressed air solutions for cattle yards that manage the largest herds in the country.

The remote location and harsh environmental conditions demand the highest reliance on integrity and uncompromising product quality.

Material handling and large distribution centres (DCs) rely on Pilot Air’s full cycle customised approach to solving complex, multifaceted operations.

Large distribution centres require performance equipment that delivers during times of high demand and can power down during low demand periods. Energy efficiency and low carbon emissions are high priorities, along with systems that are digitally integrated into the DC demand model.

Pilot Air runs a complete and detailed diagnostic of the DC capacity and delivers a customised compressed air solution that future proofs the operational demands with superior performance, digital compatibility and energy savings that enable the DC to plan with complete confidence.

Shopping centre developments and refurbishments, hospitals and universities benefit from Pilot Air’s expertise in industrial grade air compressor systems. Large spaces with high traffic require robust delivery of compressed air infrastructure that has the power and performance standards to ensure full time capability with minimal disruption.

Pilot Air’s maintenance and servicing schedules work hand in hand with project and site managers to ensure the compressed air infrastructure is working at its optimum without jeopardising the workings of the facility.

Industrial manufacturing, automotive, water treatment plants, theme parks, food and beverage manufacturing, and medical and pharmaceutical clients across Australia continue to choose Pilot Air for their compressed air solutions.

CEO of Pilot Air Martin Wyllie spoke of the commitment to delivering custom solutions to its clients.

“Pilot Air has been delivering customised industrial compressed air solutions to the market for decades. Offering the best hardware and digital integration is a big piece of the puzzle for many of our clients; however, it is the personalised service, diagnostic evaluation and ongoing support that our team delivers that make all the difference.

“Many clients come to us when they have a problem. We solve that problem and ensure the solution is future-proofed with ongoing support. As a family-owned Australian company, we can be much more nimble in delivering solutions that purposely fit the needs for industrial businesses,” Wyllie said.

“Our ethos is longevity; we want the capital purchase to be maximised over the product’s lifespan. That starts with offering a robust product, maintaining it and keeping parts so that the investment remains current for two decades or more. For that reason, service and spares are an integral part of the business,” Wyllie said.

With manufacturing and servicing hubs in Sydney and Brisbane and a network of compressed air specialists, Pilot Air’s reach extends across the country. The company has over 45 staff members who are focused on air. The company is a full cycle provider of industrial compressed air solutions for large-scale operations.

Australian and family-owned, Pilot Air knows Australian conditions and knows that off the shelf products do not always meet a customer’s needs. Working directly with the customer, understanding their needs and future growth plans and building sustainable relationships that put the customer first are critical elements to its success.

“We comprehensively assess the scope of what the customer needs. We’ve been doing this a long time and intrinsically partner with supply chain partners who have a similar ethos to us,” says Wyllie.

When you need a large-scale compressed air solution for agriculture, materials handling, a distribution centre, hospital, water treatment plant, shopping centre or office tower, manufacturing enterprise or any other high demand environment, Pilot Air is Australian- owned and family-owned, and has been servicing industrial customers for over 40 years.