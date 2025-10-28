Loctite’s upgraded Threadlocker formulations preserve performance while introducing smarter packaging and chemistry for the next generation of manufacturing.

Loctite is a brand that specialises in industrial bonding and sealing. From its invention in the 1950s to its global presence today, Loctite has become synonymous with reliability across manufacturing industries like automotive, aerospace, defence, electronics and heavy machinery.

Recently, the brand has begun rolling out a new generation of its flagship products Threadlockers. This new generation builds on decades of proven performance, reformulated to meet the evolving demands of modern industry.

The team at Henkel Adhesive Technologies ANZ shared that the upgrade represents more than just a technical tweak. It’s part of a broader goal to continuously innovate and shape a purposeful future for the next generations.

An adhesive solution to mechanical problems

While Henkel itself has a history of almost 150 years, Loctite’s story began in the mid-20th century. The brand was born in the laboratory of Professor Vernon Krieble in the 1950s, when he developed thread locking technology using a liquid adhesive applied to threaded fasteners to prevent loosening, leakage, and corrosion by locking them in place.

Within ten years of that invention, it became the state-of-the-art solution for bonding, sealing and locking metal parts. Today, they are used in robotics, electronics, the military, aviation – even in something as simple as a bike. If it has a nut and bolt, Loctite has a solution.

From the beginning, Loctite offered a chemical solution to mechanical reliability problems. This gave an alternative to engineers who could now trust a liquid to lock parts in place instead of relying solely on washers, lock nuts, or other mechanical fastening methods.

“Chemical threadlocking is a non-mechanical solution for mechanical problems,” said John Karasavidis, application engineer at Henkel. “It sets within minutes in the absence of air, filling the gap in threaded fasteners to mitigate and prevent corrosion in the threads.”

Threadlockers may not always be visible, but they have become critical in the fight against vibration, rust, and wear that can undermine even the best machinery. By filling the gaps in threaded fasteners, they prevent micro-movements that would otherwise lead to loosening or failure. Compared with traditional fastening methods, Loctite’s approach delivers greater stability and cost efficiency.

With washers or lock nuts, equipment is still prone to movement over time when exposed to environmental conditions. A threadlocker provides a long-term solution that minimises those issues.

Despite the complexity of their chemistry, Loctite Threadlockers have always been designed with practicality in mind. The products are offered in a range of strengths, identified by colour for easy reference. This coding system simplifies use for technicians and engineers across sectors.

Reinvented for performance

The recent upgrade in the product’s formulations is part of a global initiative designed to future-proof the product line. The update focuses on three key areas: formulation, packaging, and consistent performance. This upgrade particularly affects the medium and high strength products – specifically Loctite 243 and Loctite 263.

“The first change is in the formulation itself,” Kimberly Kountur, product manager at Henkel explained. “The new version no longer contains CHP and APH, which is cumene hydroperoxide and 1-acetyl-2-phenylhydrazine. This enables easier handling and aligns with regulatory readiness as industries move towards a more sustainable future.”

The second change lies in the packaging. Loctite bottles will now contain 50 per cent Post-Consumer Resin (PCR), reducing reliance on virgin plastic and supporting the circular economy.

“The packaging is an important part of the story,” said Kountur. “It’s about using recycled materials responsibly while still making sure the product remains as easy to use as ever.”

None of these changes compromise the performance characteristics of the product. Users can still rely on the same viscosity, torque, and strength, making the transition to the new formulations seamless.

Kitty Zhao, head of marketing at Henkel, said that feedback has been encouraging. While local customers are just now being provided with these upgraded Threadlockers, the products have been well received internationally.

“Globally, we’ve had positive feedback,” Zhao said. “What really resonates is that the changes align with our customers’ internal sustainability goals. We’re moving in the same direction as them. We’re not asking them to change how they work with our products.”

For industries increasingly shaped by regulation and environmental accountability, that alignment is critical. Loctite is positioning itself not only as a provider of adhesives but as a partner for manufacturers navigating the pressures of sustainability, regulations, and efficiency.

Preparing for the next generation

Looking ahead, Henkel is clear that innovation will continue to drive Loctite forward. The company’s 149 year history speaks to its ability to adapt and improve without losing sight of reliability – a balance it intends to maintain in the years to come. Future developments are likely to respond to the needs of advanced manufacturing, where digital integration and sustainability will play an increasingly important role.

“What people can expect in the coming years is preparation for the next generation of manufacturing,” Matt Greaves, general manager at Henkel said. “That could mean integrating smart technologies, embracing digitalisation, and always keeping customer needs at the centre – all while ensuring that sustainability is embedded into every step of the process.”

The evolution of Loctite Threadlockers reflects both Henkel’s heritage and its forward-looking ethos. By upgrading formulations, incorporating recycled packaging, and ensuring consistency of performance, the new formulations are designed to meet the realities of today’s industrial landscape without losing sight of quality control.

“At the end of the day, it’s about keeping that trust with customers,” said Greaves. “They know Loctite works, and now they can have the same confidence while also meeting new standards for sustainability and regulation.”

From a small laboratory breakthrough in the 1950s to the latest global upgrade in 2025, Loctite’s journey is a reminder that legacy and reinvention need not be opposites.