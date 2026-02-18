Lockheed Martin announced today that it has been awarded a foreign military sale contract through Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to deliver C-130J training devices and upgrades to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Deliveries are slated to begin in 2029 and will include two Weapon Systems Trainers, an Enhanced Integrated Cockpit Systems Trainer (EICS), Loadmaster Part-Task Trainer, and upgrades to the RAAF’s Virtual Simulation and Virtual Maintenance Trainers.

“We’re honored to continue our long-standing partnership with the Royal Australian Air Force to enhance and expand their training capabilities,” said Todd Morar, vice president of Air and Commercial Systems at Lockheed Martin. “As the original equipment manufacturer of theC-130J, our knowledge of the aircraft and its operational flight program enable us to provide the most authentic, mission‑ready training tools available, preparing Australian aircrews to master the aircraft on day one.”

The new training devices feature cutting-edge graphics, motion cueing and high-fidelity cockpit replication that mirror the operational C-130J. The devices are built for concurrency with the RAAF’s upcoming C-130J-30 acquisitions, enabling rapid fielding of new capabilities.

Lockheed Martin Australia’s Director of Global Training Systems, Peter Ashworth, said, “Our focus is preparing a mission-ready future force through the use of advanced technologies that reduce risk, cost and timelines, while improving capability to give Defence an operational edge.”

“Lockheed Martin Australia looks forward to supporting the Royal Australian Air Force with its C- 130J training requirements to ensure RAAF personnel are equipped with the critical skills needed to achieve the mission.”

The RAAF has been a leader in C-130 operations since 1958 and currently operates a fleet of 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft. Under a 2022 Foreign Military Sale agreement, the United States approved the sale of up to 24 additional C-130J-30 airlifters. In July 2023,

Australia exercised that option, formally acquiring 20 new C-130J-30 aircraft to replace and augment its existing fleet. The first of these aircraft is expected to arrive in 2028, expanding the RAAF’s tactical-airlift capability and supporting No. 37 Squadron at RAAF Base Richmond.

The C-130J Super Hercules is the worldwide choice in tactical airlift, serving 28 operators in 23 nations. To date, more than 560 C-130Js have been delivered and certified by over 20 airworthiness authorities, with the Super Hercules global fleet surpassing 3 million flight hours.

Learn more about the C-130 and C-130J training at www.lockheedmartin.com/C130.