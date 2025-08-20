Lockheed Martin partners with Avalon Airport

Lockheed Martin Australia and Avalon Airport Australia announcing a Teaming Agreement at Avalon Airport with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles. Image: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Australia has signed a Teaming Agreement with Avalon Airport Australia to explore opportunities for the advancement of guided weapons production in support of the objectives of the Australian Government’s Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Plan.

Lockheed Martin Australia will lease a facility, owned by the Avalon Airport, to store essential equipment required for the domestic assembly of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System munitions. GMLRS are used in the recently delivered Australian Army’s HIMARS launch vehicles. The test equipment, tooling, jigs and fixtures will be stored at the site before being transported to stand up Defence’s new domestic manufacturing facility.

Avalon Airport Australia is owned and operated by the Linfox Group — Asia Pacific’s largest privately-owned logistics company with an established transport and logistics hub that will facilitate and expedite Lockheed Martin’s operational and production requirements.

Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand’s Chief Executive Warren McDonald highlighted the significance of the agreement. “This is an important milestone in the delivery of GMLRS production by the end of 2025 and the establishment of a sovereign guided weapons manufacturing capability in Australia. Linfox is a well-known and trusted Australian company with a network of partners across the nation. Our partnership will uplift local industry, provide regional economic benefits, and support government objectives under the GWEO Enterprise.”

As a GWEO Strategic Partner, Lockheed Martin Australia is working closely with the Commonwealth, Defence, industry and academia to advance domestic production of guided weapons in Australia.

“We are also exploring opportunities to establish a permanent facility at the Avalon Airport for the production and assembly of non-explosive munition components. These Australian-made components will boost domestic supply chain resilience and support industry uplift — underscoring a national commitment to establishing sovereign defence capabilities and strengthening Australia’s industrial base,” said McDonald.

David Fox, Executive Chairman of Linfox Airports, welcomed the Teaming Agreement. “Avalon is proud to partner with Lockheed Martin in this exciting new chapter. This partnership recognises Avalon’s strategic position — leveraging Australia’s most skilled and established industrial workforce, positioned between Melbourne and Geelong and alongside key Defence operations at Point Wilson,” said Mr Fox.