Lockheed Martin Australia, in partnership with Defence, has commenced operations in a new Missile Assembly Facility in Port Wakefield, South Australia.

The new facility will see Australian production of GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) All Up Rounds and Launch Pod Containers. GMLRS is a precision-guided munition used by the Australian Army’s HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) launch vehicles, with a range exceeding 70 km.

The fit-out of the Defence-owned Port Wakefield Missile Assembly Facility was completed as part of the Guided Weapons Production Capability Risk Reduction Activity, in line with the objectives of the Australian Government’s GWEO (Guided Weapons and Explosives Ordnance) Plan.

Paula Hartley, vice president, Tactical Missiles, Lockheed Martin welcomed this strategic endeavour to bring advanced manufacturing technology to Australia.

“The completion of this state-of-the-art facility marks a key milestone for the Australian Government’s GWEO Enterprise. By establishing domestic production of GMLRS, we are strengthening sovereign capability, ensuring full compatibility with U.S. inventories,” Hartley said.

“I commend everyone involved in the delivery of this facility, including the GWEO Group, Aurecon, Intract, and Defence’s Security Estate Group for their professionalism and hard work during the planning and construction.

“This facility was built and commissioned in record time.”

For the past year, a team of Australian engineers underwent specialised training at Lockheed Martin’s missile production facilities in the U.S. With their newfound skills and experience, these engineers worked with their U.S. and Australian colleagues to fit-out the Port Wakefield facility.

A facility that will assemble the first tranche of GMLRS All Up Rounds and Launch Pod Containers – for the first time outside the U.S.

“The Australian engineers have trained extensively in the U.S., bringing back cutting-edge expertise and best practices – reinforcing our technology transfer commitments and ensuring Australian talent remains at the forefront of missile engineering.” Hartley said.

This Risk Reduction Activity provides a mechanism for swift knowledge and technology transfer and serves as a risk mitigator and pathfinder to future manufacturing in Australia of the Lockheed Martin suite of guided weapons.

James Heading, director and general manager, Missiles and Fire Control, Lockheed Martin Australia reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering on the GWEO objectives.

“We are committed to establishing a viable and sustainable guided weapons manufacturing industry in Australia,” Heading said.

“The long‑term goal for Lockheed Martin Australia is to establish a robust, versatile, and resilient supply chain where we are self‑sufficient and can rely upon Australian industry to deliver what is needed in support of the GWEO Plan. To date, Lockheed Martin Australia has awarded contracts to Thales Australia, Marand, AW Bell, and Moog Australia to advance guided weapons manufacturing in Australia.

“Lockheed Martin has a long and successful history in the development of world‑class, proven, long‑range strike capabilities. Our team looks forward to ongoing collaboration with government, Defence, industry, and academia for the establishment of guided weapons manufacturing capabilities.”