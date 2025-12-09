Lockheed Martin Australia has announced that its Global Supply Chain (GSC) Program has surpassed AUD$225 million in export contracts awarded to Australian industry partners.

The achievement reinforces Australia’s sovereign defence capabilities while strengthening the resilience of global supply chains.

It also highlights Lockheed Martin Australia’s role in connecting local companies to international markets, delivering advanced manufacturing, precision engineering, systems integration and sustainment solutions worldwide.

Over the past 12 months, the company has signed contracts under the GSC Program with 25 Australian partners, including Quickstep, Ronson Gears, Norseld, Q-CTRL and Advanced Navigation.

These companies provide capabilities for programs including the Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise, the C-130J Super Hercules and UH-60 Black Hawk, alongside multiple sensors, optical systems, cybersecurity solutions, quantum sensing, satellites and navigation systems.

Since 2011, when Lockheed Martin Australia entered a Deed with the Commonwealth, the GSC Program has steadily expanded. Today, more Australian companies are engaged across air, land, sea and cyber domains, reflecting the company’s commitment to harnessing domestic expertise for global clients.

“Exceeding $225 million in export contracts demonstrates the value Lockheed Martin Australia brings to Australian industry by opening doors to international opportunities,” said Toni Marzulli, vice president operations, Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand.

“Through our Global Supply Chain Program, we are helping Australian businesses scale, compete and succeed on the world stage.”

Christopher Hess, head of industrial development, Lockheed Martin Australia, added: “The growing role of Australian suppliers within our programs reflects the confidence placed in local industry to deliver with the skills, scale and quality required, while also strengthening the resilience of our global supply chains.”

With dedicated teams in both Australia and the United States, Lockheed Martin’s Office of Australian Industrial Participation identifies and aligns Australian industry capabilities with opportunities across the company’s global supply chains.

Each opportunity is assessed against international best-value benchmarks to ensure local companies are positioned to compete effectively overseas.

Strong demand across key programs is creating opportunities for Australian companies to serve as second-source suppliers, enhancing supply chain resilience and expanding their international role.