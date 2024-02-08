Lockheed Martin awarded $340m contract to maintain Black Hawks

Image: Lockheed Martin Australia

Lockheed Martin Australia has been awarded a $340m contract to provide integrated support and maintenance of the Australian Army’s newly acquired UH-60M Black Hawk utility fleet.

Under the contract, Lockheed Martin Australia will employ over 200 aircraft maintenance engineers, logisticians, and skilled aviation technical jobs over the next five years across Holsworthy, Oakey and Brisbane.

In partnership with the Australian Defence Force, Lockheed Martin Australia will provide through-life sustainment support to the UH-60M fleet including maintenance, training, supply and engineering support services.

Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand’s chief executive, Warren McDonald, welcomed the privilege to support the Australian Army.

“As the manufacturer of the UH-60M, we are honoured to see the Black Hawk return to Australia, and we are delighted to partner with the Australian Army to sustain the UH-60M with excellence.”

“Lockheed Martin Australia is highly committed to growing our sovereign rotary-wing workforce and supply chains to maximise Australian industry participation in the sustainment of Army’s Black Hawks,” said McDonald.

In October 2022, Lockheed Martin Australia launched an Australian Industry Capability Network Gateway to expand Lockheed Martin Australia’s rotary-wing sovereign sustainment network in support of UH-60M Black Hawks.

Already over 50 Australian companies with expertise in aerospace manufacturing and sustainment have registered their interest. Lockheed Martin Australia has established an initial UH-60M Black Hawk Technical Assistance Agreement with the United States Department of State to accelerate the transfer of technical data and technology to Australian industry.

McDonald added, “With over 2,000 Black Hawks in service with the US Army, Australia’s adoption of the UH-60M advances the Australian Defence Force’s interoperability with the US and allied partners to safeguard Australia and the Indo-Pacific region.”

Lockheed Martin Australia’s Black Hawk program manager, Rodahn Gibbon, echoed the chief executive’s message on jobs and said, “The Australian Defence Force’s establishment of UH-60M Black Hawk fleet means exciting job opportunities are on offer for aircraft maintenance engineers, logisticians, engineers and other aviation specialists in Holsworthy, Brisbane and Oakey. I encourage people to visit our careers site to find out more.”

The first three UH-60M Black Hawk utility helicopters were fast-tracked by the US Army and delivered just six months after Defence confirmed its acquisition of 40 UH-60M Black Hawks as part of project LAND 4507-1. The next delivery of two Black Hawk helicopters is expected in March.