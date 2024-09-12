Lockheed Martin Australia award GWEO contract to AUS company

Image: Lockheed Martin Australia

Lockheed Martin Australia has awarded Marand with a contract to support the delivery of work under the Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) Enterprise.

Under the contract, Marand will engage its Australian industry supply chain and assess the economic challenges of sourcing raw materials.

“This is an important body of work in our ongoing commitment to delivering the Australian Government’s objectives under the GWEO Enterprise,” said vice president of International Integration, Ken Kota.

“We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with experienced Australian companies like Marand as we continue the work to establish a guided weapons production capability in Australia.”

Marand is a global supplier of precision engineered solutions to a range of industries, including aerospace, defence, rail, automotive, mining and energy.

Lockheed Martin expects this work will assist the Commonwealth to understand the effect of current raw material pricing on the competitiveness of the domestic Defence industry suppliers.

“Lockheed Martin has been a valued customer of Marand’s for over 20 years and it’s a privilege to continue our partnership with this initial GWEO contract. We are excited about using our expertise to assist Lockheed and the Commonwealth deliver this critical capability,” said Group CEO, Rohan Stocker.

Marand has been contracted by Lockheed Martin to conduct an assessment to identify and establish a material supplier listing.

Lockheed Martin’s intent is to propose a list of preferred Defence industry forum participants for Commonwealth consideration.

Under the contract, Marand will provide administrative support and technical advice in support of a Lockheed Martin report on recommended options for the path forward for the Commonwealth.

Ken Kota said he was proud to be supporting Lockheed Martin Australia to realise the GWEO Enterprise and bolster Australia’s self-reliance.