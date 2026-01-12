Lockheed Martin has appointed former Defence Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group executive Jeremy King as its new chief executive for Australia and New Zealand, with the leadership transition to be completed early next year.

The company announced Mr King will assume full responsibility for the role on 23 February 2026, following a formal transition period.

He succeeds Warren “Macca” McDonald, who is retiring after what Lockheed Martin described as a distinguished tenure with the company. Mr King will report to Jay Pitman, president of Lockheed Martin International.

King joins Lockheed Martin after a long career in the Australian Defence Force and Defence administration, most recently serving as head of Joint Aviation Systems for Defence Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group.

Pitman said Mr King’s experience across large-scale defence acquisition and sustainment programs positioned him well to lead the company’s regional operations.

“Jeremy’s exceptional depth of experience in large-scale defence acquisitions, combined with his long-standing commitment to customer-centric leadership, make him the ideal candidate to drive Lockheed Martin’s growth in Australia and New Zealand,” Pitman said.

“His operational background – from command of the 7th Combat Service Support Battalion to managing the acquisition and sustainment of helicopters and tactical uncrewed aerial systems – gives him a unique perspective on the complex security challenges our customers face.”

Pitman said he was confident Mr King would continue strengthening partnerships across government and industry while delivering advanced defence solutions.

Commissioned into the Royal Australian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Corps in 1989, Mr King said he was honoured to take on the role after more than three decades in Defence.

“I have served the Australian Defence Force for more than 30 years, leading major capability programs such as the MRH-90 and Chinook projects and, most recently, heading Joint Aviation Systems,” he said.

“I am eager to leverage my extensive program leadership experience and commitment to customer success in leading Lockheed Martin’s efforts in Australia and New Zealand.”

Mr King said his focus would be on working closely with customers, industry partners and stakeholders to deliver and evolve capabilities needed to address the region’s changing security environment.