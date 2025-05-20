Locally manufactured trains one step closer for NSW

Image: MaxSafaniuk/stock.adobe.com

The NSW Government is one step closer to locally manufactured trains today, as it launches industry engagement for the Future Fleet Program to revive domestic manufacturing, create thousands of jobs and boost the economy.

This news is representative of a commitment to replaceme the ageing Tangara fleet of suburban passenger trains by early 2027, with a 50 per cent local content target for designing, building, and maintaining the new fleet.

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) has commenced a comprehensive market analysis and engagement campaign with manufacturers and suppliers to gather insights, identify key considerations, and help it shape further engagement for the Future Fleet Program.

The commitment will require the manufacture of around 450 new train carriages.

Through the fleet pipeline, the NSW Government wants to leave a strong community legacy of secure and skilled rail manufacturing jobs and apprenticeships in a revitalised domestic rail manufacturing industry.

Domestic rail manufacturing businesses are strongly encouraged to visit the TfNSW Industry Portal to access the survey and to register with the Industry Capability Network (ICN).

“NSW had a long and proud history of rail manufacturing, and we are delivering on our commitment to revitalise the industry and create new jobs and economic opportunities,” said Transport NSW deputy secretary of Infrastructure Projects and Engineering, Camilla Drover.

“By establishing a rail manufacturing pipeline, we will start the critical work of rebuilding skills and confidence in our manufacturing capability.”

“The Tangara fleet was built in Newcastle and has served us well for more than 35 years,” said Sydney Trains chief executive Matt Longland.

“We want to ensure our future fleet will stand the test of time and support local jobs and local manufacturing.”