With expanded facilities in Mackay, Rutherford, Perth and beyond, Motion is equipping its workshops with new technical capabilities and services – delivering faster, more specialised support where customers need it most.

Motion’s national footprint is evolving. Over the past year, workshop upgrades across key regions – from Mackay and Rutherford to Perth – have added new repair capabilities, enhanced product support, and enabled local teams to handle more specialised jobs in-house.

“These aren’t brand new workshops,” explains Adam Dorahy, General Manager of Repair and Services at Motion. “They’re strategic expansions of what we already had – upgrades that bring added value to customers in each region.”

In Mackay, that means the introduction of new pump and mechanical seal repair facilities. “That was a skillset we didn’t previously have up north,” Adam explains. “We’ve brought in an expert to lead the work, and we’re training up local staff to build that capability into the branch. It’s all aimed at serving the mining and water industries better.”

A similar story is unfolding in Rutherford, where Motion has upgraded to a larger site, expanded its driveline repair area, and installed a new pump service bay. The branch is now equipped to handle overhauls for critical underground mining equipment — including Fletcher bolting rigs — and other heavy-duty drill rigs. “We’re also the Australian distributor for Fletcher,” Adam adds, “which allows us to support these machines with genuine parts and deep expertise.”

In Wollongong, Perth, and Newcastle, the focus has been on combining existing teams and broadening service scopes. The Wollongong site, for example, continues to support underground mining customers with equipment overhauls and general repair services — while Perth is moving toward a fully integrated shop model, combining driveline, hydraulic, and gas valve repair services under one roof.

Motion’s Perth team is the authorised repairer for Young & Franklin valves and Meggitt valves, both of which are used in high-performance gas turbine systems. “It’s a very specialised area.” says Adam. “Having that capability in WA gives our energy and industrial customers a real local option for maintenance and support …

