Local SA manufacturer serves supermarket shelves with flushable wet wipes

Image: New Africa / stock.adobe.com

Local manufacturer, The Hygiene Co. has become the first Australian company to produce a certified flushable wet wipe, with its maiden batch now hitting Foodland’s shelves.

The product provides consumers with a flush-friendly alternative to help reduce the impact of wet wipes on the environment and essential infrastructure.

Water utilities across Australia and the globe continue to grapple with the impact of traditional wet wipes, which don’t break down like toilet paper and clog up sewerage networks.

Based in Woodville North, The Hygiene Co. recently became the first Australian manufacturer to achieve certification to the new Australian and New Zealand Flushable Products Standard, AS/NZS 5328:2022.

Director at The Hygiene Co. Phil Scardigno said the company is proud to be “the first Australian-owned manufacturer to deliver a certified flushable wet wipe to the market.”

“The standard has opened the door to designing wet wipes that are suitable for flushing down the loo, and it inspired us to pioneer its use while setting a new benchmark for how wet wipes are manufactured.

It’s an exciting space to be in, as there’s a lot of other applications beyond wet wipes and our hope is this will encourage the wider industry to elevate their own products,” said Scardigno.

The Hygiene Co.’s flushable wipe fabric underwent seven stages of testing as part of the certification process, including clearing plumbing lines and breaking apart readily.

Made with wood pulp, the new wipes are part of the company’s stable of plastic-free cleaning and hygiene products under their CleanLIFE brand.

Chief Executive Officer at Foodland Supermarkets Australia, Franklin dos Santos said the supermarket enjoys stocking quality local and innovative brands.

“As a retailer, we have an ethical responsibility to source products that live up to their claims – and in the case of wet wipes – this means working with suppliers to ensure they’re factually presenting how they can be used.

With such a broad range of products on the market, we want our consumers to have confidence in what they’re purchasing from our shelves,” said dos Santos.

Three of the CleanLIFE products are certified as flushable and feature a ‘certified to flush’ symbol on their packaging, with the brand’s stronger textured cleaning range not intended to be flushable.

There were 1,155 blockages caused by wet wipes across Adelaide in 2022-23 reported to SA Water, plus many more issues resolved by plumbers at private houses.

SA Water spent more than $2 million last financial year to redirect ‘unflushable’ materials, such as wet wipes from pipes, pump stations and wastewater treatment plants to landfill.

Typically, two-thirds of blockages caused by wet wipes occur at a property’s sewerage connection, which increases the risk of an overflow inside the house.

The product is now available in local Foodland supermarkets.