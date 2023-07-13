Lighting manufacturer to open new R&D facility

Advanced lighting manufacturer VAILO is expanding its manufacturing and R&D footprint to Wayville, SA, building a workplace for the future to allow for increased demand and a growing workforce.

VAILO founder and CEO Aaron Hickmann said VAILO would relocate from its current Kent Town home to the new Wayville facility in early 2024.

The Wayville facility will expand VAILO’s production output, with more than five times the manufacturing floorspace while incorporating automation and robotics on the assembly line. The facility will also feature advanced 3D printing capabilities, a photometrics dark room and a product development testing laboratory.

“VAILO’s new Wayville facility allows us to further develop our product ranges and test our technology, including some of the most advanced sport lighting systems and horticultural lighting systems globally,” Mr Hickmann said.

“We’ve loved operating from Kent Town, which is one of the strongest real estate investment markets within Adelaide currently for development. But for advanced manufacturing, we’ve outgrown the site within a short period of time and as we look at our export market opportunity, the timing for this new state-of-the-art facility at Wayville is just right.”

Mr Hickmann said VAILO wanted to build on its reputation for being one of the leading places in Australia and New Zealand to work – after being named in the 2023 Australian Financial Review BOSS Best Places to Work list.

The Wayville facility will have a highly-appointed fit-out, with collaboration break out spaces, significant boardroom and meeting rooms, a meditation room and mother’s feeding room. The VAILO Arcade, which is loved by visitors, will expand behind a hidden bookshelf door.

Mr Hickmann said VAILO would shortly put its Kent Town offices on the market and would lease back the site until Wayville’s fit out was completed.

VAILO is currently engaged with Australian and international stadium and sports field lighting projects and is rapidly expanding into the US market.