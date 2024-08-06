Lightforce Group supplies Theon Sensors night vision equipment to the ADF

Advanced binocular night-vision devices supplied to the ADF’s Dismounted Combat Program by Force Ordnance and Theon Sensors S.A. Image: Lightforce Group

Force Ordnance, a division of Lightforce Group, has partnered with Theon Sensors S.A. to supply binocular night-vision devices to the Australian Defence Force’s Dismounted Combat Program.

Lightforce Group’s defence arm, Force Ordnance, has leveraged its partnership with the world-leader in customisable night vision and thermal imaging systems, Theon Sensors S.A, to supply 120 advanced binocular night-vision devices to the ADF’s Dismounted Combat Program, Army Headquarters.

Force Ordnance personnel delivered ‘train-the-trainer’ instruction, qualifying ADF instructors at both the Royal Military College, Duntroon and the School of Infantry, Singleton in the use of the equipment. The non-ITAR restricted night-vision devices allow sharing of technology and collaboration with Australia’s regional strategic partners.

Lightforce signed an exclusive agreement with Theon Sensors in 2018, paving the way to manufacture, assemble, test, distribute and provide through-life support and maintenance of Theon Sensors products at its Adelaide manufacturing facility.

The Royal Military College and School of Infantry now fields the latest generation night vision devices, superseding the current in-service ITAR regulated device.

Force Ordnance’s Defence Programs Manager, Paul Mason, said that the agreement with Theon has opened the door for the ADF to access the latest technology in night vision and thermal imaging without the restrictions and complexities of the ITAR controls.

“Theon night vision and thermal devices are currently in service with a host of militaries throughout the world. Specialising in electro optic products, Theon Sensors provides innovative solutions allowing users a battlefield advantage across a range of environmental conditions and when offered with through-life support provided by Lightforce, the Theon night vision and thermal products provide Defence with the assurance their investment will be sustainable into the future.”

Dr. Michalis Kolotos, 5 Eyes Armies, business development and operations director for Theon International, which will have a presence at this year’s Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition, said:

“Theon Sensors is deeply committed to the Australian Industry Capability (AIC), ensuring that our partnership with Lightforce not only meets but exceeds the expectations of the Australian Defence Force, now and in the future.”

“This partnership has been instrumental in advancing THEON’s NYX Product Family of Night Vision Binoculars and providing the Australian Defence Forces with state-of-the-art MIL STD products that enhance their operational capabilities. We take pride in our role in supporting the ADF’s mission with reliable, high-performance equipment and further contributing to the security and technological advancement of the Oceania region,” added Kolotos.

Force Ordnance, as part of the iconic Australian-owned Lightforce Group has provided sovereign defence capability since 2017. Offering organic brands such as Nightforce Optics, Horus Vision Reticle Systems and the Klondyke Range Complex, Lightforce is strategically placed with a range of products and services of vital importance to the heart of the Mil/Gov/LE market.

Lightforce’s first big contract win in the Australian defence market came in 2017 when a large one-off purchase of the first fleet of Nightforce Optics was conducted. Force Ordnance has continued to support their use in the ADF prior to the latest big win in 2022, when it was selected to provide its world-leading Nightforce precision rifle scopes to the ADF as part of the Sniper Systems component of LAND 159 Tranche 1. Providing ADF snipers the ability to rapidly and effectively engage the enemy, the Nightforce ATACR 7-35×56 F1 rifle scopes with the Tremor 3 reticle are already in service and trusted by many Five-Eyes nations militaries.

Recently, Lightforce has advanced its credibility as a designer, manufacturer and supplier of solutions for military and law enforcement clients and trusted provider of specialist advice, having been selected on the Australian Federal Police’s munition’s panel, providing ammunition to the AFP and wider law enforcement community of Australia.

As a systems integrator, Force Ordnance brings together the Lightforce group’s own brands: Nightforce Optics, Horus Vision Reticle Systems and the Klondyke Range Complex. It has two advanced manufacturing facilities, one in South Australia and one in the United States.