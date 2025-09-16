Hobart-based Liferaft Systems Australia (LSA) has secured a contract to supply its Marine Evacuation Systems (MES) for the first three Hunter class frigates being built for the Royal Australian Navy.

Each of the anti-submarine warfare ships will be fitted with four MES, each capable of holding 115 people when deployed. Delivery of the systems is scheduled between 2026 and 2031 under the agreement with BAE Systems Maritime Australia.

The Tasmanian small to medium enterprise is already supplying the same systems to the Royal Navy’s eight Type 26 frigates in the UK. The use of existing testing reports is expected to ensure performance consistency while saving time and costs across the Hunter class program.

Paul Berryman, acting managing director of BAE Systems Maritime Australia, welcomed LSA into the project.

“We welcome Liferaft Systems Australia to the Hunter program and look forward to working closely with its local and highly experienced team,” Berryman said.

“The Liferaft team bring world-class knowledge to the Osborne Naval Shipyard and have been delivering critical Marine Evacuation Systems to navies around the world for decades. Through the Hunter program, we are maximising opportunities for Australian industry to contribute to the defence supply chain, ensuring our nation has an enduring continuous naval shipbuilding capability.”

LSA managing director, Mike Grainger, said the agreement built on a long relationship with BAE Systems.

“BAE Systems and LSA have forged a strong connection allowing LSA to supply an internationally approved Marine Evacuation System which is completely designed and manufactured in Tasmania’s capital city of Hobart, employing locals and supporting the local community,” Grainger said.

“We envisage this relationship will continue to strengthen and we remain open to potential future opportunities, not only within Australia but at a global level as well, which would in turn generate export dollars for our economy.”

Tasmanian defence suppliers have secured more than $500 million in contracts over the past five years, with LSA now one of more than 60 organisations in the state pursuing opportunities in the sector.

Grainger said LSA valued the continued support of BAE Systems Maritime Australia and looked forward to building on the partnership “well into the future”.