Tasmania’s Incat is proving that large-scale electric ships aren’t just possible – they’re already being built, setting a new global standard for sustainable maritime transport.

On 2 May 2025, a ship unlike any other was launched into Hobart’s River Derwent. At 130 metres long and powered by over 250 tonnes of batteries, Incat Hull 096 is the largest electric ship the world has ever seen – and the largest electric vehicle of any kind built. Its launch marked a defining moment not just for Incat and sustainable shipbuilding, but for Australia’s manufacturing industry.

While Hull 096 is still undergoing the final stages of completion, its scale and ambition have already made waves internationally. The vessel is a glimpse into what’s possible for the future of maritime transport – a signal that large-scale, low-emission ships are no longer just a vision. From the New York Post to major news outlets across India and Europe, the vessel has captured global attention and sparked new conversations about what a sustainable shipping future looks like.

And it’s all happening in Tasmania.

Charting a cleaner course for the maritime sector

The maritime sector is under mounting pressure to decarbonise. With tightening regulations and growing public demand for climate action, ferry operators across the world are urgently seeking scalable, low-emission alternatives to fossil fuels. Lightweight, battery-electric and hybrid electric vessels are increasingly seen as the way forward – but until recently, many questioned whether such solutions could be delivered at scale.

Hull 096 has shifted that narrative. By showcasing a vessel of this size designed for fully electric operation, it shows that the next generation of ferry transport is not only viable – it’s already being built.

Incat’s next generation of vessels are being constructed at our Hobart shipyard, powered by Tasmania’s 100 per cent renewable electricity grid. That makes Incat one of the only shipyards in the world capable of building large electric ships in a net-zero energy location.

Our ships are crafted from lightweight, marine-grade aluminium – a material that reduces vessel weight, lowers energy use, and is recyclable at end-of-life. Electric ferries like Hull 096 offer long-term savings on energy and maintenance costs compared to diesel vessels. And ferries themselves are already among the most efficient forms of passenger transport, emitting far less CO₂ per kilometre than cars, planes, or conventional steel ships.

When you combine all these factors – clean construction, low operational emissions, and recyclability – the result is a vessel with a lower lifecycle carbon footprint. In a decarbonising world, that matters more than ever.

A story of sovereign capability

Incat’s story is also a story of Australian manufacturing. In an era where high costs, offshore competition, and declining output have put pressure on the sector, our success offers an important counter-narrative – one where clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and skilled local labour come together to deliver world-first solutions to global challenges.

The ripple effect from Hull 096 is already being felt. Incat is now in discussions with international operators preparing to decarbonise their fleets. We’re scaling up production capacity, planning to expand our existing shipyard and develop a second facility to meet demand. Hundreds – potentially thousands – of new roles are expected as a result.

We’re also investing heavily in people. Our apprenticeship program is training the next generation of shipbuilders, creating meaningful career pathways and building a resilient, future-ready manufacturing workforce.

Our transition from diesel to electric and hybrid-electric shipbuilding is only the beginning. Incat’s team is exploring the next generation of energy storage systems, hull designs, and lightweight materials to improve performance and reduce emissions further.

We’re building strategic supply chain partnerships, strengthening export capability, and showcasing our progress through an ambitious global marketing strategy. The goal is simple: to ensure the world knows that a quiet corner of Tasmania is home to the future of shipbuilding.

Countries that invest in low-emission vessel production today will be the suppliers of choice for a decarbonising world tomorrow. The global ferry market is massive and growing, driven by urbanisation, regional mobility needs, and the surge in sustainable transport demand.

Australia has everything it needs to lead this shift – from clean energy and advanced manufacturing capabilities to a highly skilled technical workforce. What we need now is bold investment, forward-thinking policy, and a national strategy that positions industries like ours to lead on the global stage.

Incat’s journey shows what’s possible when vision meets execution. But we’re not alone in this transition. Across Australia, manufacturers are rethinking what they build, how they build it, and who they build it for. If we seize this moment – through innovation, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability – we can position Australian manufacturing not just as globally competitive, but globally essential.

The ships of tomorrow are clean, innovative, and already under construction. Let’s make sure the world keeps coming to Australia to find them.