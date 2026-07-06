As managing director of Ego Pharmaceuticals, Alan Oppenheim has overseen the continued growth of one of Australia’s most established and globally recognised skincare manufacturers.

His leadership reflects decades of commitment to science-backed healthcare, building on a legacy that began in suburban Melbourne more than 70 years ago.

Recognition at the 2026 Endeavour Awards highlights both Oppenheim’s personal contribution and the collective achievements of the company he leads, with a workforce of 700 people driving innovation in skin health across international markets.

“It is an honour to be recognised among such high-calibre competition, especially as growing Ego has been my life’s work since taking the mantle from my parents,” said Oppenheim. “I see this win as a celebration of the 700 wonderful people who are Ego Pharmaceuticals, leading the science and manufacturing of skin healthcare in Australia for consumers of the world.”

Ego Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1953 by Gerald and Rae Oppenheim, who began developing products in their Melbourne laundry. Drawing on the clinical expertise of dermatologist Dr Erwin Oppenheim, the company was built on delivering effective, science-based skincare solutions – a philosophy that continues to underpin its operations today. The company’s name itself reflects this heritage, as an acronym for Erwin and Gerald Oppenheim.

At its core, Ego remains focused on improving patient outcomes through research-driven products designed to treat and manage a range of skin conditions.

“Ego exists to transform lives through the science of healthy skin,” Oppenheim said. “Every product we create is rigorously backed by science. We are driven by the goal of helping people worldwide manage skin conditions; if we can alleviate the suffering of just one child with eczema, we know we are fulfilling our purpose.”

Over the past year, the company has made investments to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in Australia. In mid-2025, Ego unveiled a $156 million, decade-long expansion of its Melbourne operations, including the Zorzi Innovation Centre (ZInC), the Green Core sustainability project, and a new high-efficiency cream filling line.

“The last 12 months have been significant for Ego,” said Oppenheim.

The business has also reinvigorated its product portfolio, relaunching the Elucent anti-ageing range with updated formulations and packaging, further reinforcing its position in the competitive skincare market.

Looking ahead, Ego Pharmaceuticals is focused on scaling its operations while embedding sustainability into future developments, including plans for a new greenfield manufacturing site.

“We are focused on continued expansion and sustainability,” Oppenheim said. “By scaling our operations and creating more good jobs both in Australia and abroad, we are ensuring that Ego’s legacy continues to thrive for generations to come, as we help the children and families with eczema and other concerns.”