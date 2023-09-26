Launching Women in Manufacturing Apprentice Awards 2024

The Queensland government is bolstering support for women in manufacturing through the launch of the Women in Manufacturing Apprentice Awards, announced during Manufacturing Month.

Nominations are now open for the Women in Manufacturing ‘Leading Apprentice Award’ and runner up – the ‘Highly Commended Apprentice Award’ for 2024 and recipients will be announced at the annual International Women’s Day Women in Manufacturing Breakfast next year.

The awards seek to celebrate Queensland’s leading female apprentices who demonstrate strong leadership capabilities in the workplace.

The winner will receive $10,000 and the runner-up, $5,000, with the prize money to support the winners with the cost of items such as tools, uniforms, education or career development courses.

The Leading Apprentice Award is sponsored by the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water, and the Highly Commended Apprentice Award is sponsored by Manufacturing Skills Queensland.

The Awards are seeking to promote the strength of women in manufacturing, but also help attract more women to this incredible industry.

Minister for Manufacturing, Glenn Butcher, said that diversity leads to resilience, lower turnover and better results and outcomes for businesses.

“It’s a win for everyone,” he said.

“We know our manufacturers are busy and need more workers. We want to grow the number of women in the manufacturing sector because we know that it is crucial to seeing more businesses grow and thrive,” Butcher said.

One manufacturer who is leading the way in increasing women in their workforce is steel supplier and manufacturer, BlueScope Steel.

General manager people Australian steel products, Rebecca Roberts, said that the company has seen a cultural transformation in their workplace.

“We have seen a cultural transformation in our workplaces where representation better reflects the communities in which we live, work and operate.

About 30 per cent of BlueScope’s manufacturing workforce is women, which they attribute to proactive employment diversity policies.

BlueScope is committed to maintaining a 40 per cent gender balanced Board and executive team and driving increased representation of women across all levels of the organisation.