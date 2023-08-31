Launch of the KITO PWB MediaHub

KITO PWB, a leader in the hoisting industry, is dedicated to enhancing its offerings and serving the manufacturing sector with top-of-the-line hoisting equipment.

As KITO PWB celebrates its 100th anniversary in Australia, its unwavering commitment to providing premium products and exceptional support to various industries remains unmatched. Never content to rest on its laurels, the company has recently elevated its support capabilities with the introduction of a new online portal called MediaHub. This comprehensive platform aims to improve user understanding of lifting equipment by consolidating all relevant information in one easily accessible section of the website.

The MediaHub not only offers valuable resources like product brochures, owner’s manuals, and technical drawings through its download section but also introduces cutting-edge features such as a 3D product visualiser and 3D virtual videos for KITO’s diverse range of products. These innovative 3D programs provide customers with an unprecedented level of detail, allowing them to gain a deeper understanding of the products’ quality and performance.

By embracing the MediaHub, users can conveniently access a wealth of information essential for finding the perfect hoist to meet their specific needs. When it comes to selecting lifting equipment, safety is of paramount importance. Therefore, the chosen hoist must incorporate essential safety features such as emergency stop functionality, automatic braking, friction clutches, thermal protection for the hoist motor, nickel plating on the load chain, and upper and lower limit switches. These elements ensure proper functionality and long-term safety of the hoisting system.

Which hoist works for manufacturing?

KITO provides an extensive selection of heavy duty electric chain hoists, ideally suited for the manufacturing industry. Among these are the KITO ER2 series, EQ series, and EQS series, each offering unique and specific applicability.

Remarkably, these hoists share distinct features that set them apart from other products in the market, making them exceptional and unparalleled by standard offerings.

Condition Monitoring

KITO PWB prioritised ease of maintenance when developing the ER2 series. The hoists are equipped with standard Counter Hour (CH) meters, enabling users to accurately monitor starts, stops, and total hoist time for efficient maintenance planning. This attention to maintenance not only extends the hoist’s lifespan but also enhances safety. Additionally, the ER2 series offers versatility by allowing easy conversion from a hook to trolley mount configuration, and providing external suspension pins for most models.

Variable Frequency Drive

The variable frequency drive in the ER2, EQ and EQS series is utilised to delivers smoother transitions, reducing load swing and minimising the risk of product or equipment damage. Users can easily adjust the high-to-low speed ratio according to their specific requirements, and the inverter automatically sets the phase rotation, eliminating the need for rewiring during deployment across different locations. The drive in the EQ and EQS also incorporates Thermal Overload Protection, safeguarding the hoist motor from overheating and related damage. The EQ and EQS hoists will also improve productivity by sensing the load on the hook: when it’s below 30 per cent of the rate capacity, the hoist will operate 30 per cent faster.

State-of-the-art chain

KITO PWB’s state-of-the-art load chain sets a new standard in the industry. Unlike most hoists that use zinc-plated chains, KITO employs original super-strength nickel-plated case-hardened chains certified by a German Institute. These chains offer superior resistance to wear, increased tensile strength, and remarkable rust and corrosion resistance. Kito’s comprehensive control over the manufacturing process ensures exceptional quality and precision in the engagement between the load sheave and chain.

ER2 Series – Heavy duty hoist

Among KITO PWB’s remarkable range of hoists, the ER2 series stands out for its superior performance and unmatched durability, and is the hoist chosen for the most arduous applications. Its impressive smooth and ergonomic operation and preventive maintenance ensure efficient and rapid material handling.

One of the key highlights of the ER2 Series is its exceptional safety features, including overload protection and an electromagnetic brake system that guarantee secure and reliable operation. The hoist’s ergonomic design with dual-speed inverter ensures user comfort and ease of operation, reducing operator fatigue and enhancing productivity.

Furthermore, the compact aluminium die-cast body of ER2 series features exceptional rigidity and effective protection against dust and water, making it highly versatile and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Its durable build and long service life ensure a cost-effective investment for businesses.

Overall, the KITO ER2 Series electric chain hoist is an all-rounder and is suitable for the toughest conditions, combining high performance, durability, and robustness, making it the excellent choice for heavy industries like manufacturing.

EQ/ EQS Series –

The productive hoist

Another notable hoist series from KITO PWB is the EQ series, recommended by hoist specialist Glenn Morgan. Glenn highlighted that the KITO EQ Series is a top tier lifting solution, designed to meet the demands of modern industrial applications. Boasting an array of impressive features, this hoist stands out as a reliable and efficient option for various lifting tasks.

One of the key highlights of the KITO EQ Series is its enhanced precision and control. With variable lifting speeds, operators can handle materials with utmost accuracy, reducing the risk of damage and improving overall efficiency. A “no-load high-speed” function comes as standard, allowing a hoisting speed 1.3 times faster during no-load operation. The triple safety mechanism consisting of electronic overload limiter, friction clutch and upper-lower limit switch in the EQ Series ensures additional safety, protecting both the load and the hoist from overload situations.

Furthermore, the EQ Series is known for its outstanding rigidity, and is suitable for most environments and working conditions. Its ergonomic design ensures operator comfort, reducing fatigue during prolonged use and promoting productivity.

In conclusion, the KITO EQ Series electric chain hoist is a top-notch lifting solution. With its versatility and agility, it is an ideal choice for warehouses, assembly lines, and workshops, where quick and frequent load changes are common.

With a firm commitment to sourcing the most suitable hoisting system for users, KITO PWB continues to lead the industry, providing high-quality hoists and offering unparalleled support. The introduction of the MediaHub ensures that customers have a centralised and reliable source of information to make informed decisions about their lifting equipment needs.

To discover more about

KITO MediaHub, log on to:

kitopwb.com.au/media-hub/