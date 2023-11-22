Launch of the Australian Railway Research and Innovation Network

Senator Tim Ayres, assistant minister for trade and assistant minister for manufacturing, together with the national rail manufacturing advocate, Jacqui Walters, will today launch the Australian Railway Research and Innovation Network (AusRRIN).

The network will consist of five Australian universities recognised individually for delivering excellence in railway research along with key railway industry and regulatory entities.

AusRRIN will be formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Monash University through its Institute of Railway Technology (IRT), Central Queensland University, University of Queensland, University of Wollongong and the University of Technology Sydney.

These leading Australian universities will join five railway industry entities – the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator (ONRSR); Rail Industry Safety and Standards Board (RISSB); Australasian Railway Association (ARA); the Rail Track Association Australia (RTAA); and the Institution of Railway Signal Engineers (IRSE) – to create AusRRIN.

The AusRRIN partners will co-operate to identify and deliver critical railway research and innovation necessary for the future of Australia’s railways and to advance an associated rail manufacturing sector in support of the Australian government’s National Rail Manufacturing Plan, a nationally coordinated approach to rail manufacturing to deliver the Government’s policy goal of “more Australian workers making more things in Australia, using Australian know-how and Australian resources”.

Ayres officially launches AusRRIN at Sydney’s Central Station, today at 12 noon.

Ayres said, “The AusRRIN initiative is a great example of the collaboration between research and industry that the Government is supporting under the National Rail Manufacturing Plan, and our recently announced National Rail Procurement and Manufacturing Strategy. I look forward to AusRRIN’s contribution to the development of trains that are designed and built to Australia’s unique condition – lowering costs for government and industry, improving the quality of the commuter experience and lowering our national transport emissions.”

The national rail manufacturing advocate and rail industry innovation council chair, Jacqui Walters, said, “Strong research and innovation is a key enabler to build at scale, a sustainable, advanced manufacturing base in Australia. We can build on the capabilities of Australian manufacturing to design and construct efficient, modern, low emission rolling stock that will carry Australians and freight for decades to come. We can export decarbonised products to the world.”

Professor Ravi Ravitharan, the director of Monash IRT said, “There are many reasons to get excited about the future of railway transportation in Australia. Adopting targeted research and innovation has already transformed Australia to become the global benchmark for heavy haul railways.”

“The AusRRIN initiative will strengthen research and innovation capabilities in Australia and is crucial in supporting and shaping Australia’s railways for the future. Advanced technologies will continue to play a critical role to improve efficiencies, safety, resilience and sustainability, and in seamlessly integrating multi modal transport networks to meet Australia’s changing demands. In addition, railways will play an important role in supporting Australia’s ambitions to achieve a net zero carbon emissions reduction target by 2050.”