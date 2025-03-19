Launch of nanosatellite opens space-based capabilities

Image: Oleg_Yakovlev/stock.adobe.com

Following the successful 2017 launch of the Buccaneer Risk Mitigation Mission, a second Australian-made nanosatellite has been launched from the United States into low-Earth orbit.

Using Australian-made nanosatellites, the Buccaneer Main Mission aims to collect high-frequency measurements to improve understanding of radio-frequency (RF) propagation through the ionosphere.

Through a collaborative effort with the Defence industry, Chief Defence Scientist, Professor Tanya Monro AC, expresses anticipation for future technological capabilities in Australia.

“The in-orbit outcomes from Buccaneer Main Mission will inform future space-based capability for Defence, and the technology and knowledge gained will be available for Australian industry for use in developing future capabilities,” said Monro.

Supported by the Royal Australian Air Force and Space Command in Defence’s Joint Capabilities Group, the payloads were designed by Defence Science and Technology Group.

The main body and structural components of the nanosatellite were further developed and built by South Australian space business Inovor Technologies Pty Ltd.

The successful launch of the Buccaneer Main Mission using Australian-made nanosatellites marks progress for the Australian space industry.

“The launch of the nanosatellite is a testament to the ingenuity of the Australian space industry and academia base, and demonstrates how Defence is harnessing the key expertise and facilities available on our home soil,” Monro added.