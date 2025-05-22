Image: THINK b/stock.adobe.com

A key election commitment of the Western Australian State Government has been delivered as the last diesel bus ever manufactured in State left the Volgren bus manufacturing facility for passenger services.

From today, all new buses manufactured for public transport in WA are set to be electric.

The commitment to manufacture and build electric buses locally is a key pillar of the State Government’s Made in WA plan – aimed at diversifying the State’s economy and growing local jobs.

“Building electric buses locally is a key part of my Government’s vision for a future that is made in WA, complementing our locally built METRONET railcars and historic investment in public transport,” said premier Roger Cook.

“This milestone is key to my government’s plan to invest in public transport, support local manufacturing, create jobs, and ensure WA’s economy and jobs market is ready for the future.”

More than 100 local jobs, including 15 apprentices, are supported at Volgren’s Malaga facility – with battery electric buses exclusively produced and delivered for public transport across Western Australia.

Each electric bus has the capability to travel up to 300km on a single charge, saving about 40 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year.

Shifting bus manufacturing to fully electric follows on from a $250 million program jointly funded by the State and Federal Governments to deliver an initial 130 electric buses and associated infrastructure and bus depot upgrades.

Work on the $250 million program is well underway including:

18 electric buses built at Volgren’s Malaga facility and now servicing Perth CAT routes;

completion of 18 EV charging dispensers at Elizabeth Quay Bus Station;

soon-to-be-complete electric charging infrastructure at the Malaga bus depot with the first electric bus operating from the facility in mid-2025;

plans for EV charging infrastructure upgrades to the Karrinyup and Claisebrook bus depots; and;

start of works on the new Bayswater EV depot.

The State Government will allocate an additional $61.9 million in the upcoming State Budget to shift manufacturing to fully electric.