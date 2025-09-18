Tyre Stewardship Australia (TSA) has opened applications for the final round of Market Development Fund grants for 2025, offering support for research, development, and commercialisation projects that use tyre-derived material (TDM) in new and innovative ways.

Over the past decade, TSA’s funding has enabled manufacturers to trial, scale and commercialise products that create both commercial and community value.

For businesses and councils, this is the last chance this year to access grants of up to $350,000 to accelerate product development, validate performance, or bring innovation to market.

Projects backed by the Fund have already proven their impact. For example, Porous Lane, who manufacture permeable pavements using recycled rubber, credit TSA with helping them grow:

“We’ve worked with TSA since 2015,”. “The process is straightforward. TSA genuinely wants to support you –they’re not looking for reasons to reject you.”

The impact extends beyond manufacturers to end users. Alice Springs Town Council, which used Porous Lane’s product in community pathways, acknowledges the direct role TSA played:

“Without TSA’s funding, this project 100% wouldn’t have happened,” said Stewart.

Manufacturers exploring new markets can also take inspiration from the Coloured Recycled Group, whose innovative surfacing products gained traction through the Fund.

“Tyre Stewardship are a fantastic organisation,” said Caddy. “If it hadn’t been for them, we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in now. All of the direction, help, funding, and the people we’ve been involved with at Tyre Stewardship have been incredible.”

With demand growing for circular and resilient supply chains, TSA’s final 2025 funding round is a rare chance to bring forward sustainable research, R&D, or commercial projects that meet market needs while also contributing to Australia’s circular economy.

Applications close 10 October 2025. Don’t miss the opportunity to apply before the deadline.